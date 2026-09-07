Chelsea ditch plans to sign free agent ex-PSG star despite glaring midfield issue

Chelsea have reportedly decided against signing former PSG midfielder Renato Sanches on a free transfer, despite Ian Wright flagging up a major ‘problem’ for Xabi Alonso after Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal.

The Stamford Bridge outfit failed to snap up a replacement for Manchester City-bound Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, despite having deals in place.

Indeed, Chelsea were in talks to sign Lamine Camara from Monaco and Manu Kone from Roma as Fernandez closed in on a move to City, only for both deals to end up collapsing.

The failed transfer of Camara was particularly damaging, given how Monaco pulled out at the last-minute, while Liverpool have now emerged as major contenders to sign the Senegal international.

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With Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson both currently sidelined, although the former could return for the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Leeds, full-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto started Alonso’s engine room against Arsenal over the weekend.

That lack of strength in depth, allied to the late sale of Fernandez, has left Chelsea looking at the free agent market, with former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum reportedly on the club’s radar until he was snapped up by Saudi Pro League outfit side Al-Ittihad.

And now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea have also considered a deal for Sanches following his summer exit from PSG.

Sanches, who played in the Premier League for Swansea City back in 2018, is looking for a new club after being released by the Ligue 1 giants following successive loans at Roma, Benfica and most recently at Greek outfit Panathinaikos.

The 29-year-old former Portugal international has failed to realise his huge potential and only made 27 appearances for PSG after arriving in the French capital back in 2022.

The report adds that while Sanches was open to a move to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have pulled the plug on the transfer and decided to keep their faith in the current midfield options at Alonso’s disposal – until January anyway.

Ian Wright flags up Chelsea issue but Alonso finding ‘right balance’

Asked whether he felt Chelsea were a touch short in the midfield areas after the 2-1 loss to the Gunners, Alonso said: “We have several options and we need to find the right balance.

“We believe we have the quality and competitiveness necessary for the entire season and to face every opponent.”

However, Arsenal legend Wright criticised Chelsea’s decision not to sign a new midfielder towards the end of the summer window.

Assessing Chelsea’s title chances after their first competitive loss under Alonso, Wright highlighted the midfield ‘problems’ on Sky Sports: “I think their front three will pose problems for many teams, but it ultimately hinges on the midfield.

“I truly believe they must have anticipated that Enzo was likely to leave, [Andrey] Santos departed earlier, and they attempted to secure Lamine Camara from Monaco at the last moment.

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“They could have acted sooner, as Enzo was always going to depart. The only problem they will have is the midfield and the problems they may have with a couple of injuries from players in their midfield.

“In respects of their team and the front guys they’ll be able to beat a lot of teams in the league and once they know exactly what he [Alonso] is doing.”