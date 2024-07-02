Arsenal target responds to ‘dizzying proposal’ from Chelsea as ‘priority’ emerges amid ‘advice’ for Blues

Chelsea have made a ‘dizzying proposal’ for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams with the Arsenal target considering his options, according to reports.

Both the Blues and the Gunners are looking for a new attacker this summer with Williams reportedly emerging as a target for both clubs.

The 21-year-old, who plays on the left wing for Athletic Bilbao, contributed eight goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season for the La Liga side.

And his form this season, which has continued at Euro 2024 for Spain, has attracted interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and other clubs.

A recent report claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool could be put off by his wage demands of ‘in excess of £200k-per-week’ with a deal seen as potentially ‘problematic’.

And now Sport claim Chelsea have made a ‘dizzying proposal’ for Williams but his ‘response has been that he is willing to wait’ for a potential move to Barcelona.

That doesn’t mean he won’t sign for the Blues as they are ‘willing to offer him’ wages between €15m and €20m a year, while ‘they have no problem’ meeting his €60m release clause.

Chelsea are ‘aware of the complexity of Barça’s financial situation and believes it has an advantage in this regard’ and the Catalan giants ‘are currently depending on other operations to be able to make a real offer, while Chelsea have much more room to complete the deal’.

The Blues are definitely in a better position to land Williams now but the report stresses that ‘the footballer’s priority is to play for the Catalan club’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Williams’ situation late last month, he said: “A lot of movements around Nico Williams in recent days in the media.

“He’s doing fantastically well at the European Championship, but, at the moment, there are still no advanced negotiations with any single club for his signature this summer. At the moment, nothing is advanced and nothing is concrete yet. Full focus on the Euros and then we will see!

“The release clause in his contract is €58m. The expectation is for his situation to be clarified after the Euros, not during the tournament. Chelsea at this moment, despite not signing Michael Olise, are not in advanced talks for Nico Williams.

“He was on their list a while ago, but there is not something advanced in terms of negotiations now, also because his salary is expensive beyond his €58m release clause.

“Barcelona love Nico Williams but it all depends on what happens with Financial Fair Play. Then there was interest in recent months from Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern too (but now they are signing Olise).

“Let’s see what Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona decide to do – but it’s not an easy deal! It’s an expensive deal. So we’re waiting for concrete movements.”