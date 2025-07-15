‘Chelsea’s biggest fan’ Trump risks wrath of NFL fans with new ‘football’ executive order

Donald Trump has risked the wrath of NFL fans by joking he could pen a new executive order to ban football being called ‘soccer’ in the United States after Chelsea won the Club World Cup.

The President of the United States was in attendance as the Premier League side lifted the Club World Cup on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Trump stole the show in some respects with the US president booed when his face appeared on the big screen, while he controversially stayed on stage as Chelsea lifted the trophy.

Paris Saint-Germain were heavy favourites to win the first Club World Cup since it’s newly expanded edition but Cole Palmer dazzled as Chelsea were easy 3-0 winners.

Palmer scored twice and grabbed an assist in a man of the match performance with Trump presenting the Chelsea attacker with the Golden Ball as the standout player at the tournament.

A lip reading expert, Jeremy Freeman, revealed what Trump said to Palmer during the presentation, the US president commented: ‘Chelsea’s biggest fan. I’m a big fan of you. So well done you.’

MEDIAWATCH: Club World Cup ‘naysayers’ now have to ‘chew it raw, for four years’

Trump said he had witnessed a “bit of an upset” in New Jersey as he was asked whether he could sign a new executive order to rename soccer as “football” in the United States, with president replying: “I think we could do that”.

The USA are also co-hosting the World Cup in 2026 and Trump added on the game: “[Sport] is about unity, a lot of getting together, a lot of love between countries. I guess this is probably the most international sport, so it can really bring the world together.”

Palmer was asked about what he made of Trump remaining on stage throughout their trophy lift, he told reporters: “I knew he was going to be there but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy so I was a bit confused.”

On winning the Club World Cup, Palmer added: “It’s a great feeling. Even better because everyone doubted us before the game, we knew that. To put a fight on like we did, it’s good.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea have won asterisked title as ‘Himmler presents Grandstand’

👉 Donald Trump and Chelsea turned this into the MAGA World Cup

👉 Chelsea star fires dig at PSG after being hit by Luis Enrique during Club World Cup final melee

“The gaffer put a great gameplan out. He knew where the space was going to be. He tried to free me up as much as possible and I just had to repay him and score some goals.

“[Enzo] is building something special, something important. Everyone has talked a lot of s*** about us all season but I feel like we are going in the right direction.”

After the trophy presentation, DAZN presenter Ade Oladipo said: “What a moment. It was a bit awkward with Reece James not knowing if he was coming or going.

“I thought Donald Trump, the President, was going to lift it at one point! But Reece James does get his hands on another trophy.”

READ NEXT: Chelsea pass latest acid test in warning to PL title rivals as Cole Palmer enters Ballon d’Or chat