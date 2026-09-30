Chelsea get double approval to sign Barcelona ace in January

Barcelona are open to selling one of their best defenders in January, and he’s willing to join Chelsea who are keen to explore a deal, according to a report.

Barcelona are blitzing LaLiga right now, winning seven from seven to begin the season. Their opponents are being put to the sword on a regular basis, with Hansi Flick’s side scoring 31 goals already and conceding just seven.

Barca possess top class players in every department of the pitch, and in defence, there’s a handful of household names who barely get a kick, such is the strength in depth Flick possesses.

Alejandro Balde is one, while Jules Kounde is another. The latter, 27, has started just once in LaLiga this season, and remained an unused substitute in each of the past three league games.

Kounde has been named in three of the past five LaLiga teams of the season, though his tenure at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end.

That’s according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk who brought news of the France international being up for sale.

Chelsea could sign Jules Kounde in January

An exit in January is now a distinct possibility, and Chelsea – who tried to sign Kounde way back in 2022 before he chose Barcelona – want to succeed at the second time of asking.

What’s more, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, crucially revealed Kounde is receptive to the idea of joining the Blues.

With Barcelona open to selling, Kounde open to joining Chelsea, and the Blues keen to strengthen their defence, a deal looks there to be made.

Bailey explained: ‘We understand that Kounde is keen on a move to Chelsea – the club he came extremely close to joining before ultimately signing for Barcelona.

‘The Blues were locked in a battle with Barcelona for Kounde’s signature in 2022, only for the Catalan giants to win the race and complete a deal for the former Sevilla defender.

‘Since then, Kounde has established himself as one of Europe’s leading right-backs, while also proving capable of operating at centre-back.

‘However, his situation at Barcelona has changed under Hansi Flick in the last 12 months.

‘Kounde has found himself further down the pecking order, with Flick increasingly turning to Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo. The 27-year-old has started just one LaLiga game this season, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding his current position in the Barcelona squad.

‘Sources have told us that Barcelona have also intimated to Kounde’s camp that they will look to sell the defender in 2027, with the possibility of a January departure also being discussed.’

DON’T MISS: Leading manager negotiates exclusive clause to join Chelsea and replace Xabi Alonso

Bailey concluded: ‘We understand new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso wants further cover at right-back and sees the opportunity to bring in a player of Kounde’s calibre as an appealing option.

‘Chelsea are also considering the future of Malo Gusto, with Kounde potentially emerging as the man to replace his fellow France star at Stamford Bridge.

‘There is therefore a potential route back to west London for Kounde, who remains keen on Chelsea having previously come close to joining the club.’

READ NEXT: Manchester City cheating was ‘disgusting’ and they ‘shouldn’t see a single penny’ of Haaland sale