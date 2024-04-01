Chelsea face double punishment for ‘serious’ FFP breach as Declan Rice trauma recalled

Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board have spent over £1billion since their takeover.

Chelsea could be handed a double punishment on the back of their “serious” breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Blues are currently under investigation after Todd Boehly and Clearlake drew attention to ‘financial irregularities’ in the club accounts from Roman Abramovich’s reign at Stamford Bridge.

Expecting the transfer embargo

The 52-page document detailing Nottingham Forest’s punishment – a four-point deduction – claimed the worst breaches could lead to Premier League ‘expulsion‘.

Chelsea, like Manchester City, are thought to have broken the rules more significantly than Forest, or Everton, who have already been slapped with a six-point deduction (reduced from ten) and are facing a further penalty.

It’s claimed the Chelsea bosses expect the club to be hit by a transfer embargo as a result of their wrongdoing, which goes some way to explaining their ludicrous spending in their first two seasons at the helm.

But that £1bn spend, combined with a lack of Champions League football next season, means a PSR breach is likely.

Clubs are only allowed to lose a maximum of £105million over three seasons, and it is believed Chelsea could end up exceeding that figure when they submit their 2023-24 accounts, unless they manage to make significant sales before the end of June.

“Chelsea are in serious trouble…”

Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke claims Chelsea could be hit with a double punishment, for the breaches under Abramovich and the current bosses.

O’Rourke said: “There’s a possibility they could end up with both a points deduction and a transfer embargo.

“Depending on the severity of these breaches – with some experts saying they are much worse than Forest or Everton’s – they could really see their knuckles rapped by the Premier League.

“As a fan, I would see an embargo as a weaker punishment. If you gave clubs the choice, they’d probably say the same.

“Particularly in the case of Chelsea – they’ve wasted a lot of money in the last two years and it would likely save them a lot more money.

“But you miss out on signings. Frank Lampard missed out on bringing Declan Rice to the club during their transfer ban in previous years.

“It does look like Chelsea are in serious trouble.”

READ MORE: Chelsea stars reassigned after FFP ‘expulsion’: Mudryk to Arsenal as Liverpool land trio