Chelsea on verge of £115.5m double deal as Prem star ‘flies to USA’ to complete ‘medical’

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a double deal for Brighton forward Joao Pedro and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to reports.

The Blues, who are currently on Club World Cup duty, have already been busy in the transfer market with Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Kendry Paez and Mamadou Sarr all joining this summer.

But Chelsea are not done there with two more signings set to join in the coming days after the Blues agreed a deal ‘worth up to £60m’ with Brighton for Pedro.

After already agreeing terms to sign for Chelsea, Sky Sports chief news reporter Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that Pedro ‘will fly from Brazil to the USA to have a medical and join Enzo Maresca’s side at the Club World Cup’.

Pedro will be able to play for the Blues at the Club World Cup and could make his debut in the quarter-finals against Palmeiras on Friday in Philadelphia.

Brighton ‘have a sell-on clause in the deal’ for the Brazilian and Pedro ‘only wanted to play for Chelsea’ despite interest from other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, who made a £50m bid last week.

READ: Club World Cup prize money table revealed: Chelsea pay for Newcastle transfer hijack

Solhekol also revealed that Chelsea are on the verge of another deal too with Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens completing his medical – but the Englishman won’t be able to play for Enzo Maresca’s side at the Club World Cup after already appearing in the tournament this summer.

Solhekol added: ‘Chelsea are also on the verge of signing Jamie Gittens from Dortmund. Gittens will sign a seven-year contract at Chelsea after completing his medical. The fee to sign the 20-year-old is set to be €65m (£55.5m).

‘Gittens will not be allowed to play for Chelsea at the Club World Cup after already appearing in Borussia Dortmund’s first group game against Fluminense.’

Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips reckons the Blues and Premier League rivals Manchester City could “tail off with fatigue” at the end of the season after their exploits at the Club World Cup.

MORE CHELSEA NEWS ON F365…

👉 Arsenal ‘suddenly’ enter race for Liverpool, Chelsea target after bid is ‘rejected’ for another star

👉 Chelsea ‘offered’ £45m Man Utd target as Fabrizio Romano reveals Blues’ transfer ‘focus’

👉 Arsenal: Romano ‘confirms’ Gunners verdict on Chelsea star as ‘green light’ given for fourth signing



Wright-Phillips told Prime Casino: “It’s a double-edged sword. The Club World Cup means that Chelsea and Manchester City might not be fresher, exactly, but they’ll be sharper and have more match fitness because they’ll have played competitive football at a higher tempo.

“Going into the season, that might have a benefit, but then with a draining, long Premier League season alongside the Champions League and the cup competitions, they could definitely tail off with fatigue. There will be a lot of rest days needed and given to players, I imagine. I hope they can protect players’ health and welfare.”