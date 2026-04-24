According to reports, Chelsea have picked out their ‘dream appointment’ to replace Liam Rosenior, though they have several other options.

Earlier this week, Chelsea parted company with former boss Rosenior after only four months in charge and a dire run of five straight losses.

Rosenior‘s position has become untenable in recent weeks as it became increasingly apparent that they had lost support in the dressing room, so his sacking was necessary to boost their chances of finishing this season on a high.

Academy coach Calum McFarlane has once again stepped up to become Chelsea’s interim boss, but they will opt for a more established manager to oversee a long-term project from this summer.

These options include Como boss Cesc Fabregas, and club president Mirwan Suwarso has opened the door to him joining Chelsea.

“If that makes him happy, that’s him,” Suwarso told City AM.

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“You want your employees to stay with you for as long as possible but at the end of the day we don’t own him and he’s free to go to Chelsea if he wishes.”

‘Dream appointment’ named

And an update from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann stands out as a ‘dream appointment’ for Chelsea, though a “fascinating option” is one of several Plan Bs on their radar.

“As it stands, Chelsea don’t know who their next head coach will be, but that is not a shock and shouldn’t be – this time last week they were still backing Rosenior and had belief that he would be in charge next season,” Bailey explained to TEAMtalk.

READ MORE: Deeper inside Rosenior’s Chelsea sacking: ‘Respect the ball’ origin, ‘strange’ team meeting this week



“There were some doubts within the hierarchy, that is true, but the performances coupled with the reaction of the dressing room was the main reasoning behind the change.

“But off the field, Chelsea are pushing on, and sources are telling me that Julian Nagelsmann is the dream appointment. He was the man the club’s co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly wanted in 2023.

“And whilst Nagelsmann rejected them then, it is pointed out to me that he liked the club and the people, and wanted to join them, but there were issues over the plans.

“Could that be overcome? Never say never. Chelsea are truly ambitious and know they need to get this right.”

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Regarding some other targets, Bailey adds: “In the last day or so, I am told to keep an eye on former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi – currently at Al-Hilal, he could be a fascinating option.

“Another with Italian connections and Chelsea links is Como’s Cesc Fabregas, who has performed brilliantly since taking charge and has caught the eye of the club’s hierarchy.

“And another Spaniard linked is Xabi Alonso – basically the message is, not a stone is going to be left unturned by Chelsea.”