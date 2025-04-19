Chelsea are now ‘clear’ about which striker they want this summer and have ‘the best chance’ in a race with Liverpool and Arsenal to sign their top winger target.

The Blues started the season strongly under Enzo Maresca and were at one stage thought to be in the title race, but their form has nosedived to the point where they face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Maresca is under pressure as the fans grow increasingly frustrated, not just because they’ve won just five of their last 16 Premier League games but thanks to a style of play that puts huge emphasis on control rather than excitement.

The Italian boss has brushed off suggestions he might alter his philosophy and even blamed the fans for them conceding against Ipswich last weekend.

Hitting out at the fans only ever normally means one thing for a manager – their sacking – but there’s no indication from the club that Maresca has anything other than the Chelsea chiefs’ full backing.

And the Blues bosses are now looking forward to the summer transfer window as they plan to bring in more players to the squad having spent £1.2bn on fresh faces in under three years at the club.

Jamie Gittens, who spent a brief period in the Chelsea academy before moving to Manchester City and then to Dortmund, is thought to be high on their shortlist as they look to sign a new left winger.

The future of Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unclear after he was banned in November having tested positive for a banned substance, while there are suggestions Jadon Sancho could be sold immediately after the club makes his loan move from Manchester United permanent for £25m.

Reports have claimed Dortmund are keen on bringing Sancho back to the club, where he made his name and thrived again having gone back to the Bundesliga club on loan last season, playing a major role in them reaching the Champions League final.

He could even be used in a swap deal for Gittens, who’s caught the attention of Liverpool and Arsenal as well as Chelsea this season with 12 goals and five assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

And SportBild journalist Christian Falk has confirmed that Chelsea are leading the race for the Englishman, who “dreams” of playing in the Premier League and has had his price tag slashed by Dortmund.

Discussing the Gittens situation, Falk told CaughtOffside: “Jamie Gittens: Chelsea have the best chance of prevailing in this particular piece of transfer poker.

“The question is: how much money is the club prepared to pay? Dortmund have already lowered their price tag: from €100 to 50million. This is because the player does not fit into coach Niko Kovac’s system.

“That’s why the player himself would also be very much in favour of a move. Gittens’ dream is a transfer to the Premier League.”

And Chelsea could make it a double swoop from Dortmund this summer as a report in Spain claims they are ‘preparing an offer close to €70m’ to sign striker Serhou Guirassy.

It would be a move out of keeping with the transfer policy given the Guinean is 29 years old, but it’s claimed he’s the ‘clear’ target having scored 28 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season, including a hat-trick against Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final this week.

