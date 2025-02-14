Chelsea eclipse ‘huge offer’ from Arsenal for Arteta ‘priority signing’ with £83m over five years

Chelsea have joined Arsenal in making a ‘huge offer’ for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams as clubs line up ahead of the summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have been particularly heavily linked with a move for the Spain international over the last year with some reports even claiming that his future belongs to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is looking to provide competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the wide areas and Williams is seen as the Arsenal boss’ ‘priority signing’ for the left wing.

The latest report on Thursday even claimed that Arsenal had beaten Catalan giants Barcelona to the signing of Williams and that the Athletic Bilbao star had ‘confessed’ his ‘decision’ to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

The report read:

‘While Barça is working on the arrival of Rafael Leao, the future of Nico Williams has already been decided. After weeks of speculation, his signing is imminent and will be official in the next few days. ‘The Athletic Club winger will play in the Premier League. His destination will be Arsenal, a team that has bet heavily on him and has paid his release clause. ‘Mikel Arteta has thus acquired one of the most promising wingers in European football. Meanwhile, Barça are turning the page and focusing all their efforts on bringing in Rafael Leao, Joan Laporta’s new big wish.’

But now another report in Spain has claimed that Chelsea are making a big effort to beat Arsenal to his signing by making a ‘huge offer’ that ‘improves’ the one put on the table by the Gunners.

Despite interest from Arsenal, the report says Williams ‘could end up arriving in London, although to defend the colours of another club’ with Premier League rivals Chelsea ‘insisting on signing’ the Spaniard.

The report in Spain adds:

‘The proposal that Stamford Bridge has presented to Willams JR would be valued at 20 million net per year, and a contract valid for the next five seasons, that is, until 2030. ‘Enzo Maresca is obsessed with Nico, and is clear that he would be a fantastic signing for the Blues.’

MORE CHELSEA CONTENT ON F365…

👉 Ranking all 28 Boehly-Clearlake signings at Chelsea from Mudryk to Palmer

👉 Maresca reveals Chelsea No. 1 ‘keeper as Sanchez ‘recovers mentally and physically’ from errors

👉 Enzo Maresca contradicts himself with Nkunku No. 9 claim as Chelsea lose forward for eight weeks

Centre-forward has been highlighted as a position that Chelsea could improve with Nicolas Jackson not yet hitting double figures in the Premier League this season.

And former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot reckons there has “always been a question mark” over whether they need another striker or not.

Melchiot said on BBC Radio Five Live: “The striker situation has always been a question mark, it’s been there for a while. Why? Because the competition for Nicolas Jackson would have been great if we could have someone that could literally compete with him every week and every game.

“The only difference now with Christopher Nkunku is that the injury ups and downs doesn’t unstable anyone, any player that you talk to who are are a pro says the injuries are the ones that set you back.

“For him now to get that run, we’re just hoping he stays fit and he can produce something. There were moments too where he was in and out, he was still leading the line getting a lot of goals. Now you have Jackson out, so there’s a lot more pressure on his shoulders.”