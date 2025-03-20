Enzo Maresca is likely to offload Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling this summer.

A new report has revealed ‘eleven’ Chelsea players are set to be sold this summer as club chiefs are looking to raise funds for a ‘super signing’.

The transfer strategy implemented at Chelsea following Todd Boehly’s takeover has been heavily scrutinised as they have focused on signing unproven up-and-coming talents for huge fees.

The Blues are clear at the top of our five-year Premier League net spend table, sitting around £200m clear of second-placed Manchester United.

The London outfit are also set to invest heavily this summer and have already concluded deals worth £132.1m ahead of next season.

Chelsea have managed to avoid a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, but they are in a difficult position heading into the summer.

This is according to a report from The Daily Mail, who have named eleven stars at risk of being sold this summer as they ‘fund a super striker signing’.

‘Chelsea want to sign a striker this summer and whoever they try to fund, we can confirm the Premier League club will need to sell to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) restrictions. ‘Work is already underway in that regard as they build towards another busy summer of trading. ‘They have no shortage of options for potential sales – so many that you could practically make an XI out of a sellable list which includes Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga. ‘Carney Chukwuemeka is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, who have a buy option. As do Everton with Armando Broja and the same goes for Santos with Deivid Washington.’

‘Southampton will need to negotiate if they want to keep Lesley Ugochukwu, while it is unclear what will happen next with Alfie Gilchrist once his loan with Sheffield United is over. ‘Others such as Christopher Nkunku and Dewsbury-Hall could also leave if opportunities arrive for them. There are no plans to lose Enzo Fernandez, however, despite Real Madrid links.’

Teenage sensation Geovany Quenda has agreed to join Chelsea from Sporting Lisbon as they have fended off competition from Man Utd.

The report adds head coach Enzo Maresca played a significant role in Chelsea landing Quenda ahead of Man Utd.