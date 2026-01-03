According to reports, there is an ’emergency meeting’ at Chelsea ‘today’ over their search for a new manager, while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update.

Chelsea are in the process of appointing a new manager as they parted ways with former head coach Enzo Maresca on Thursday morning.

Maresca’s position became untenable following a string of poor results, while he has butted heads with club chiefs and has been linked with Manchester City as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola.

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior has emerged as the favourite to replace Maresca as Chelsea and the Ligue Un club are both owned by BlueCo, while the former Hull City boss has emerged as one of England’s best up-and-coming managers.

Rosenior clearly has immense potential as a head coach, but he would be a risky appointment given his lack of experience and it’s hard to argue that he is an upgrade on Maresca at this stage.

And it appears that the Blues hierarchy are not completely sold on Rosenior, with an insider on X explaining why there is an ’emergency meeting’ at the club ‘today’.

They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Chelsea have called an emergency meeting for today.

‘This is the second time they’ve held one this week. Big split over the next manager appointment. Liam Rosenior still the favourite.’

Despite this, Romano has insisted that Rosenior is still “expected” to replace Maresca, while he has “ruled out” three potential alternatives.

“Chelsea are making progress in their search for a new manager, and as I have been telling you for some time, the leading candidate is Liam Rosenior,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“He is doing a very good job at Strasbourg, and after one year and a half of rebuilding the project, the results are now very positive.

“The timing is important to explain. Chelsea and Strasbourg share the same ownership group, so before finalising anything, BlueCo want to make sure they have the right replacement in place at Strasbourg. They do not want a normal solution; they want another elite young coach to continue the project.

“Other names mentioned in England have been ruled out. Francesco Farioli is fully focused on Porto, Andoni Iraola has confirmed he is staying at Bournemouth, and Cesc Fabregas has said he is committed to Como.

“Conversations are ongoing for Rosenior to replace Enzo Maresca, and if everything goes to plan, he is expected to become the new Chelsea head coach in the coming days.”