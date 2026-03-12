According to reports, Chelsea will sack Liam Rosenior if they do not qualify for the Champions League and want Unai Emery to replace him.

The Blues appointed Rosenior to replace Enzo Maresca at the start of this year, and he has had a mixed start at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior joined Chelsea from fellow BlueCo-owned Strasbourg, which was a major step up for the inexperienced manager and it remains to be seen whether he is good enough for the role.

Under Rosenior, Chelsea have won ten of their last 16 games, but they have exited the Carabao Cup and collapsed against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Chelsea conceded three goals in the final 16 minutes to lose 5-2 to the holders in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with this disappointing result giving them a mountain to climb at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior’s side have performed better in the Premier League in recent months. They sit fifth and three points adrift of Manchester United/Aston Villa, but a report in Spain claims BlueCo ‘have no doubts’ that they ‘will look for a new manager’ if they fail to qualify.

READ: Rosenior exposed as fraud amid Chelsea ‘madness’ as Neto pulls a Hazard on a ball boy



And the same report claims they have their eye on Aston Villa boss Emery to replace Rosenior, with it recently claimed that he is ‘increasingly likely to leave’ the club ahead of next season.

Emery may feel that he has taken Villa as far as he can and pursue a new challenge, though the Spanish report is likely wide of the mark with their information.

Still, they go on to say that Emery has already had a ‘second meeting’ over replacing Rosenior and has ‘requested’ five transfers, including two ‘non-negotiable’ sales.

It is claimed that he has ‘put Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Jorrel Hato on the table’ to be sold to raise funds for three ‘star’ signings.

READ MORE: Ten best available goalkeepers as Tottenham, Chelsea seek massive upgrades



Regarding additions, Emery and Chelsea are said to be prioritising upgrades in the goalkeeper, centre-back and striker departments.

The report adds:

‘Starting with a top-quality goalkeeper who can solve the team’s problems. And the name they recommend is Diogo Costa from Porto. ‘Finally, according to the aforementioned media outlet, Emery would also request the signing of an elite centre-back, with Nico Schlotterbeck, from Borussia Dortmund, as the chosen one. And also, a goalscorer capable of averaging more than 30 goals per season, a profile that Victor Osimhen fits perfectly.’

READ NEXT: Has Premier League system-first approach turned them into spring lambs?

