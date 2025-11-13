Chelsea are reportedly ready to sign Real Madrid man Endrick, who’d love the chance to reunite with a former team-mate starring at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues added a raft of forward talent to their squad in the summer. They signed Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Buonanotte.

But they have previously been linked with Real Madrid youngster Endrick, and reports now state they are back in the mix.

Indeed, the Chelsea Chronicle states the Blues still admire the 19-year-old, who’s played just 11 minutes this season, and they are ready to take a chance on him, feeling he’ll add something to the squad.

Insider Graeme Bailey said: “I have been hearing Chelsea have been following Endrick’s situation for weeks and are ready to offer him the chance to rebuild his career in West London.

“I think Chelsea have room in their star-studded squad for another striker in January and I am now told that they could be the ideal place for Endrick to kick-start his career.

“Real for their part would take a loan with an option, whilst some at Real think he could still have a future – some believe the time is right to move him on, so let’s see what January brings but I am told Endrick could very well arrive at Stamford Bridge this January.”

The report also states that Endrick would ‘love the chance’ to link up with ‘good friend’ Estevao, having played with him in the Palmeiras academy.

In 14 recorded games together, Endrick and Estevao lost just once, and Palmeiras often put their opponents to the sword, scoring five goals in two of those games.

Endrick scored the third goal in the second of those 5-0 victories. Since moving to Real, while he’s shown promise, the Brazilian youngster has not been given too many opportunities.

Last season, he played 37 games in all competitions, scoring seven goals and assisting one, but he’s been given almost no chances at all this term.

Looking at how Estevao is performing at Chelsea should fill him with confidence if he moves there. The winger has already become a cult hero at Stamford Bridge, rousing fans with his fast feet and ability to beat a man with ease.

The 18-year-old has four goals and one assist to his name and is showing that there are opportunities which his former team-mate could capitalise on.

