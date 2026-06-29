Pep Chavarria and Alex Scott have been linked with moves to Bournemouth.

Chelsea are looking to sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott and Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria as replacements for Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, according to reports.

The Blues had a disastrous season in the Premier League with Chelsea ending the campaign in tenth position, which meant missing out on the Champions League or any European qualification.

That will hamper their ability to sign top-class players this summer, while there are worries that Chelsea could have to sell some of their best players.

Spain international Cucurella has already joined Real Madrid in a deal worth £52m, while there have been widespread reports that Chelsea superstar Fernandez is likely to follow.

The Argentina international was suspended by Chelsea for two matches over comments he made in the final international break of the season about a potential move to Real Madrid.

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira revealed earlier this month that Fernandez has agreed personal terms on a contract until 2032.

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Reporting an agreement over personal terms last week, Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between #RealMadrid and #EnzoFernandez for a contract until 2032. Real Madrid are now ready to submit a huge bid to #Chelssa to try to sign the midfielder, who wants to leave #CFC and pushing to join Madrid. #transfers.’

Before Schira revealed his latest information on Friday morning: ‘Excl. – #RealMadrid are ready to submit to #Chelsea a first official bid to try to sign #EnzoFernandez, who has already an agreement in principle with Real Madrid for a contract until 2032. #transfers #CFC.’

And now Chelsea are already lining up a deal to sign his replacement with talkSPORT revealing that the Blues are ‘keen on’ Bournemouth midfielder Scott but face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal for his signature.

The report adds that Chelsea, Man Utd and Arsenal all ‘aim to lure him away from the Vitality Stadium’ with the midfielder valued at around £80m by Bournemouth – but a bidding war could push the price up.

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Chelsea are also in the market for a new left-back and Spanish newspaper Marca have revealed that Rayo Vallecano star Chavarria is ‘among their top choices’ to replace Cucurella.

The report adds: ‘Initial contact has already been made between the parties to assess the feasibility of the transfer, and Chelsea are aware that Chavarría also has offers on the table from other clubs willing to make a bid for him, such as Bayer Leverkusen.

‘Chavarría has played 125 matches for Rayo and has a release clause that ties him to the Madrid club: Chelsea are watching him closely. The English club is considering making an official offer, which would be quite a surprise.’

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