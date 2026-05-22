Chelsea ‘serious’ about signing ‘phenomenal’ English midfielder as Enzo Fernandez ‘replacement’

Chelsea are keen on a deal for Alex Scott and want to bring the Bournemouth midfielder to Stamford Bridge as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez, according to a reliable source.

Enzo Fernandez is one of Chelsea’s best and most important players, but speculation is rife that the Argentina international is on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Incoming Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has identified Fernandez as one of his five leaders.

Alonso is keen for Fernandez to stay at Chelsea, who will be determined to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table next season under the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen manager.

However, Real Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Fernandez, with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez said to be personally determined to take the Argentine to Stamford Bridge.

It has now emerged that Chelsea have already identified Alex Scott as a potential replacement for Fernandez.

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Chelsea target Alex Scott to replace Enzo Fernandez

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are closely following the Bournemouth midfielder and believe that he would be able to replace Fernandez in Alonso’s team.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Chelsea are doing background checks on the 22-year-old English midfielder.

While noting Man Utd’s interest in Scott, the report has stated: ‘Chelsea are equally keen, with the Blues stepping up background checks and considering Scott a serious option for their own midfield overhaul.

‘An Enzo Fernandez exit is becoming more likely as the weeks roll by and Scott could be a replacement for the Argentinian international.’

Chelsea, though, will face competition for Scott from clubs other than Man Utd, too.

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Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal are also said to have taken a shine to the 22-year-old.

Chelsea owners, BlueCo’s, desire to sign Scott comes amid the Bournemouth midfielder’s omission from the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

England manager Thomas Tuchel named Scott in his 55-man provisional group last week, but the 22-year-old is not part of his final 26-man squad.

However, Scott will travel to the USA with England.

Tuchel said: “I’m really happy these guys are with us, especially Alex, who was with us in the list of 55 and had a kind of disappointing phone call as well, that he didn’t make the first cut but the reaction of him was outstanding, the commitment, the wish to be in pre-camp and to just be a step closer to the team was not even a question for him.

“He showed me his character and his spirit so I’m delighted that he’s with us because it was a close call and he gets a chance to take a step closer and get a cap.”

Scott said: “I’m gutted not to be part of the squad. I’m not too upset because I feel like I’ve done everything I could have done to be in there.

“But it’s obviously nice that they really want me to go there and be a part of the prep camp as well and help the team prepare for the World Cup.

“So that was never an opportunity that I was going to say no to.

“It’s going to be great to be around the group again and help prepare for the fixtures in Miami in the heat.

“I can’t wait for it. it’s going to be amazing. And yeah, fingers crossed I can hopefully make my debut out there.”

Outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has described Scott as “phenomenal” and said: “He is more than good enough to be there.

“I think he has been phenomenal this season, the whole season.

“I think in a defender role, trying to help the ones in the squad, I think he will be a great help for England.

“His attitude has always been top. If they need him or something happens, he will be ready. Defensively I think he is one of the best.”

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