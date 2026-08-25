Enzo Fernandez reacts as Romano reveals ‘formal bid’ from Man City for Chelsea star

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Enzo Fernandez is ‘open’ to join Man City as the Citizens prepare a ‘formal bid’ to sign the Chelsea midfielder.

The Argentina international was one of the Blues’ best players last season as they struggled to a tenth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Despite their poor display in the league last term, and no European football this term, Chelsea have only lost one important player in Marc Cucurella, who joined Real Madrid earlier in the summer.

Other top players such as Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro have been branded untouchable by the club this summer but one star who could leave is Fernandez.

Chelsea, who beat Fulham 3-2 in their first Premier League match of the season on Monday, reportedly set Man City a deadline of last Friday at 5pm to make a bid for the Argentina international, which the Citizens missed.

Fabrizio Romano said in his latest YouTube video that a Man City deal for Fernandez is still “absolutely alive” this summer despite missing the deadline.

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Romano revealed: “The Enzo story is absolutely open. The Enzo story is absolutely alive. Man City are talking with Javier Pastore, the agent of the player, on a daily basis, before the deadline, after the deadline.

“So, Man City are still working on Enzo. I will tell you more very soon. But Man City are on it. Man City are not giving up. And so, the Enzo story is absolutely alive.

“Chelsea’s message is that they want big money. They set a deadline at £120 million and it has to be, according to Chelsea, more than this. But also Chelsea make it very clear that they will only open the doors to his exit if the money is right and if they can still improve the squad.

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“So, that is the message from Chelsea. Let’s follow this situation. But I want to tell you once again, after the words of Xabi Alonso, that the story is pretty much alive.”

And later on on Tuesday, Romano revealed that Man City are now ‘set to send formal bid’ to sign Fernandez before the transfer window shuts.

Romano posted on X: ‘Manchester City are set to send formal bid before the end of the window for Enzo Fernández! #MCFC want to try again and Enzo has opened doors to the move. Chelsea maintain they only sell if money is right and if they can improve their squad.’

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