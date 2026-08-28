Romano drops huge Enzo Fernandez to Man City update with Chelsea to make ‘final decision’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are set to “make a final decision” on whether to sell Enzo Fernandez to Man City “very soon”.

Xabi Alonso left the Argentina international out of his squad to face Luton Town in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win on Thursday night.

Fernandez has been linked with a move away from Chelsea all summer after being disciplined last season for comments about a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

After being booed by Chelsea fans at a pre-season friendly on his return to action following the World Cup, it seems almost inevitable that Fernandez will depart.

Widespread reports are indicating that Man City will match Chelsea’s £120m asking price before the end of the transfer window, while reports in Argentina have even suggested a deal has been agreed.

However, in his early Friday morning update on YouTube, transfer insider Romano has revealed that talks are continuing between all parties to find an agreement before the deadline.

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Romano said: “It’s also important to say that Enzo Fernandez is not even on the Chelsea bench today. Xabi Alonso decides not to proceed with Enzo Fernandez. Yesterday, Xabi Alonso said in the pre-match press conference that the player was available and ready. Today, Enzo is not even on the bench.

“What’s the situation now with Enzo Fernandez? Manchester City are in contact with the player’s agents on a daily basis, and Manchester City are expected to have direct discussions with Chelsea to make a final decision on this deal very soon.

“At the beginning of the week, I already told you that Enzo Fernandez gave the green light to Manchester City. Enzo said, ‘I’m ready to come. I’m open to joining your project. I’m open to rejoining Enzo Maresca.’ The contract will be OK, so Enzo is ready.

“It’s on the two clubs and it’s on Chelsea to decide. Chelsea maintain their position: it has to be the right money and it has to be money that will help Chelsea to improve the squad. They don’t want to sell a player with three or four days left in the window and have no idea what to do afterwards.

“So that’s the answer from Chelsea. Let’s see what happens, but for sure, Enzo out is a big update, and the story is absolutely on with Manchester City.”

Romano confirms Man City interest in Iliman Ndiaye

Man City are also hoping to bring in a new winger with both Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo on their list of potential targets.

READ: Premier League transfer net spend table for 26/27 season: Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal, Ipswich (!)

Romano added: “Manchester City are working on the Iliman Ndiaye deal. The swap deal is possible, with Jack Grealish potentially going back to Everton. I told you yesterday that Sunderland was not true. Sunderland are not working on Jack Grealish. Forget that.

“It’s possible with Everton, and also Aston Villa are calling as a possibility. But Everton are ready to include Jack Grealish in a conversation for Iliman Ndiaye.

“Iliman Ndiaye said no to Al-Hilal and another Saudi club this summer. He wants to stay in the Premier League. Now Manchester City, who share a very good relationship with the player’s agents, are working hard to sign Iliman Ndiaye.

“Negotiations are ongoing, so he’s a serious option on Manchester City’s list. For those who ask me who the other options are, Manchester City also have under consideration names like Cody Gakpo. They had a meeting with his agents.

“They also called again for Pedro Neto in recent days to understand the situation. But at the moment, Iliman Ndiaye, with Jack Grealish in the deal, is a concrete solution with a potential swap.”

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