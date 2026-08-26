Romano drops huge Enzo Fernandez to Man City update with ‘green light’ given

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Man City.

Fabrizio Romano insists personal terms are “not a problem” as Man City look to sign Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez with a bid on the way.

The Blues set a deadline of 5pm on Friday 14 August for Man City to lodge a bid for the Argentina international as they looked for time to replace Fernandez.

Man City missed that deadline but widespread reports are claiming that the Citizens will send a bid before the transfer window shuts.

City are reportedly willing to pay Chelsea‘s £120m asking price too and now Romano has confirmed that Fernandez has given the Citizens the “green light”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “So, important to say about Manchester City, work on the money. Because imagine Manchester City generated more than €400 million with all the exits this summer, from Rodri to Tijani Reijnders, to Nico Gonzalez, to Omar Marmoush, to Savinho and all the others.

“Manchester City are generating a crazy amount of money. Again, more than €400m, and Manchester City are now ready to go very strong on the market because they want to sign Enzo Fernandez.

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“Manchester City bid is coming. It was the big bomb of the morning here on the channel. The bid is coming. The proposal is coming. And so Manchester City will bid for Enzo Fernandez.

“We will see when. Could be any moment. So stay tuned. And Manchester City will go strong for Enzo Fernandez.

“The agreement with Enzo is not a problem on personal terms. There is green light from Enzo to proceed. So for sure, a very interesting story to follow.”

‘It’s obvious that he does not want to stay at Chelsea’ – Petit

Fernandez was booed by Chelsea fans when he came off the bench in a pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad on August 15 and former Blues midfielder Emmanuel Petit was “not surprised”.

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Petit has questioned Fernandez’s temperament after the Chelsea star was involved in Argentina’s antics at the World Cup, while also pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman told The Sun: “I really like the player, I don’t know the person.

“He was not really involved with what happened during the World Cup but the Argentinians’ antics annoyed me the most.

“The communication from him is not good. He has been showing frustration for so many months at Chelsea. You could see that on the pitch, but also off it.

“He was booed by the fans. Well, I’m not surprised.

“It was clear from him that his desire was to play for another club. It’s obvious that he does not want to stay at Chelsea.”

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