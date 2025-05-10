Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton says Enzo Maresca is “asking for trouble” if he instructs his players to play out from the back against Newcastle United.

Chelsea travel to St James’ Park on Sunday for an unusually early 12pm kick-off in a huge Premier League clash with major implications in the race for Champions League football.

The Blues edged the reverse fixture 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in October, having started the season strongly before a slump in form between December and March saw them slide from potential title contenders to scrapping for a place in Europe.

It’s been an intensely competitive campaign in the top half of the Premier League, with five spots in Europe’s top competition up for grabs.

Newcastle’s resurgence in form coincided with Chelsea’s dip, and Eddie Howe’s side now sit fourth in the table – level on points and goal difference with Sunday’s visitors.

The Magpies are favourites at home and could all but secure a top-five finish with a win.

And according to Chris Sutton, the key to victory could be pressing Chelsea high and punishing them for trying to play out from the back.

“It’s great to see two teams going head-to-head in this race for the top five,” Sutton wrote on BBC Sport.

“And Chelsea probably come into it in better form after getting a great result against Liverpool on Sunday.

“Enzo Maresca’s side have won their past three league games so they will be full of confidence ahead of this one, but it’s going to be tough for them to extend that run.

“We know Maresca is a stickler for playing out from the back, but doing that against Newcastle is asking for trouble.

“The Magpies will put them under serious pressure, because that’s what they do to teams at St James’ Park.

“Newcastle have got a very physical midfield which might be where the battle is won and lost, and of course Alexander Isak is such a threat too.

“Chelsea have got match-winners too, if Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke are firing, and my first thought was that there will be lots of goals in this game.

“With what’s at stake, though, it might be a little cagier than that. I think the BBC readers will go for a draw but I am going to stick my neck out and say Newcastle will edge it.”

