Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken out on the club’s deadline day business following their win over West Ham United.

The Blues edged past Graham Potter’s side thanks to goals from Pedro Neto and an own goal by Aaron Wan-Bissaka to get back to winning ways and move back into the top four.

At the same time of the game, the final hours of the January transfer window were taking place but Chelsea had already completed their business before kick-off.

They managed to sign Saint-Etienne wonderkid Mathis Amougou who is set to be among the first-team squad before heading on loan to Strasbourg next season.

Then, having recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace, Chelsea were happy to part ways with Axel Disasi who had started just four league games this season.

Villa managed to beat Tottenham to the signing of the French defender, confirming a loan deal until the end of the season that will cost them £5million in compensation.

Speaking post-match, Maresca was asked to comment on the exit of Disasi as well as the other January departures.

“Everything that happened was planned from me, from the club, from all together,” said Maresca.

“I’m very happy because (the window) is closed. The ones that are here are the ones that are going to be with us until the end. The ones that left, we were all agreed that they could go.”

Chelsea’s loan exodus

Carney Chukwuemeka, Joao Felix and Ben Chilwell all departed in the final few days of the window having been backup squad players at best and condemned to training with the reserves at worst.

That’s been the case for Chilwell, who has been cast aside since the start of the season, playing just 45 minutes in the EFL Cup against Barrow. He’ll get the chance to feature as a wing-back in Oliver Glasner’s system and battle with Tyrick Mitchell for a place in their side.

Whereas Chukwuemeka has taken the popular route of joining the Bundesliga to help reinvigorate his career after falling out of favour with Maresca.

Still only 21, the talented midfielder was given just 150 minutes of action off the bench this season despite being utilised under Maurcio Pochettinho last season.

The most high-profile move from Chelsea’s point of view was the exit of Felix who departed for AC Milan in a loan move after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Signed in the summer for £46million, Felix has had to settle for a place on the bench with most of his appearances coming in the Europa Conference League, where he accumulated four goals in five games.

He started just three times in the league and couldn’t displace Cole Palmer in the central attacking midfield role; Christopher Nkunku had the same issue but he remains at the club and will likely receive more minutes following the exit of Felix.