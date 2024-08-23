Chelsea: Enzo Maresca reveals Cole Palmer injury extent after leaving victory clutching hamstring

Enzo Maresca has revealed the extent of an injury to Cole Palmer, sustained in the 2-0 win over Servette in the Europa Conference League playoffs first leg.

Palmer was Chelsea’s best player last term, netting 25 goals in all competitions, as well as 15 assists, in just his first season with the club. Having since had a good Euros with England, he should be in line for another good campaign at club level.

But in just the second game of the season, in the Europa Conference League playoffs, the attacker looked to have possibly done himself some damage, leaving the 2-0 win over Servette after a 32-minute cameo from the bench, clutching his hamstring.

After a sharp intake of breath from Chelsea supporters, though, Maresca has revealed that he doesn’t feel it should be a long-term problem for his attacker.

“Cole felt something but he looks fine,” Maresca explained.

“Hopefully it is no problem and he can be available for Sunday’s game [at Wolves].”

After a loss in their first game of the Premier League campaign, the Blues will want to get three points on the board in the next, and a fixture against Wolves seems a good chance to do so.

MORE ON CHELSEA MESS FROM F365:

👉 Chelsea ‘bomb squad’, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix in ranking of 22 Todd Boehly mistakes

👉 Reassigning the Chelsea ‘bomb squad’: Sterling to Premier League rivals; Real Madrid land full-back

👉 No sympathy for Enzo Maresca; he signed up for the Chelsea threshing machine

Palmer scored in a 4-2 loss to the Molineux outfit last season, so his availability could be important to turn things around.

It is likely he’ll be given a scan to ensure there are no lingering problems after what might have been an injury in Europe, but Maresca’s initial thoughts seem positive for Chelsea going into the weekend.

The manager also hailed his side for their win in Europe, but feels there are some things which need to change.

“We are learning how to manage the game,” he said.

“Keeping the ball is the correct intention at 2-0 up but where is not good, in our half. We need to do the same on the opposite side. It was important to win the game with nine changes. There were many good things.”

READ MORE: Joao Felix is the luckiest of all this summer’s lucky sods after latest Chelsea gaffe