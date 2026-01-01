Enzo Maresca sack ‘expected on Thursday’ after Chelsea open the new year with ’emergency talks’

Enzo Maresca is likely to be sacked on Thursday as Chelsea hold ’emergency talks’ over the Italian’s future at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 against Bournemouth on Tuesday with Maresca’s side dropping 15 points behind leaders Arsenal, although Chelsea were never expected to challenge for the title this season.

Maresca did not attend a post-match press conference with speculation that he was ill – but journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Wednesday that he is considering his options at the Premier League club and “was not sick”.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Enzo Maresca was not sick post-Bournemouth. Understand he chose not to attend the post-match press conference because he is in the middle of making a decision as he considers his options at the club.

“Understand Maresca continues to be frustrated by aspects of the Chelsea project affecting his independence to make decisions and strategic elements don’t always align with how he wants to manage the team.

“This led to his post-Everton comments, which had been brewing for some time.

READ: Arsenal, Liverpool should sell Gyokeres, Isak after Spurs ‘agreement’ as £360m quintet ripe to be sold



“Maresca had said publicly he loves Chelsea as a club and its fanbase and relishes the pressure of delivering results, but my understanding is he is struggling to work within certain conditions.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also brought an update on the situation on Wednesday with the Italian claiming “the feeling I am hearing is not that good”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Well, what I can tell you is that real tension is growing between Enzo Maresca and people at Chelsea. That’s the reality.

“In general, the feeling I am hearing is not that good. We are in a results business and results always dictate the situation.

“What I can tell you today, and I am not going to tell you more to anticipate things that are not decided at this stage, I can guarantee that.

“I am not in the position today to tell you that he will be fired in January if he does not win in these games, because I am not hearing anything [regarding this].”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Chelsea: ‘All signs point towards Maresca’s departure’ as owners ‘speaking to’ possible new manager

* Real Madrid respond to Chelsea ‘offer’ with ‘demand’ for Vinicius Jr set as they ‘want swap deal’

* Premier League managers of 2025 as Mikel Arteta nudged up one place

And now The Guardian insists that ‘it is highly likely that a parting of the ways is expected to take place on Thursday’ after Maresca’s ‘complete breakdown in his relationship with the club’.

The report adds: ‘Chelsea are set to open the new year by holding emergency talks over Maresca’s position. It is expected that the Italian, who was booed by supporters during the disappointing 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, will not be in charge for Sunday’s trip to Manchester City. Sources have indicated that Maresca wants to leave the club but it is unclear if he is willing to walk away without a payoff. His contract runs until 2029, with an option for an extra year.’

After being shocked at Maresca failing to attend his post-match press conference earlier this week, The Guardian continues: ‘The club have taken a dim view of the volatility and are expected to respond. They were prepared to give Maresca time to reverse his side’s slump, albeit with the caveat that he would be lucky to survive beyond January were the team’s poor form to continue. Now, though, matters are expected to come to a head sooner rather than later.’

READ NEXT: Arsenal, Villa and Liverpool all obvious – picking every Premier League club’s greatest January signing