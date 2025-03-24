Chelsea can reportedly escape from having to sign Jadon Sancho for a very low fee in comparison to the ‘large proportion’ of their obligation to buy him which was last reported.

The Blues signed Sancho on loan at the beginning of the season, with a clause which meant he’d have to be signed permanently from Manchester United at the end of the campaign. Initially, that seemed worthwhile for Chelsea.

Sancho bagged three assists in his first three Blues games, so continuing in that vein of form would have made the £25million clause seem a bargain.

But the winger has just three more assists and two goals in all competitions since then, and reports have suggested the Blues might not want to sign him permanently.

A recent report suggested that while they could look to back out, the Stamford Bridge outfit ‘would still have to pay a large proportion of the £25million fee’.

However, the Athletic have since reported that is not the case. Indeed, they state Chelsea will have to pay just £5million to back out of the obligation.

Though they would be paying money for a player that will not be theirs, it’s essentially no different than paying a fee for a loan player. Of course, in that situation, the player is on the books for a short period, but they’re just paying a little bit more for the time Sancho has spent with them if they send him back.

It is believed that manager Ruben Amorim will be given the final decision on whether or not Sancho is kept at United upon his return, having not been at the helm when he was loaned out.

Part of the reason for the winger’s exit was his relationship with former United boss Erik ten Hag, after a spat saw him loaned to Borussia Dortmund last season.

Having failed to impress at Chelsea, it feels unlikely that a return to United would bear fruit, but Amorim could see things differently, particularly if Marcus Rashford and Antony are to leave, as well, perhaps, as Alejandro Garnacho, who’s linked with a move away.

