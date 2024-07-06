Chelsea: Euro giants make demand after ‘rejecting’ £42m offer for Maresca’s ‘main’ striker target
According to reports, Atletico Madrid have named their price for forward Samu Omorodion after Premier League giants Chelsea had a £42m ‘bid rejected’.
Chelsea are known to be in the transfer market for a new striker this summer as Nicolas Jackson could do with having a capable teammate to compete with for starts.
The Premier League outfit have been linked with Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres in recent months, but they are also considering cheaper alternatives.
It’s been claimed that Chelsea have been handed a ‘discount’ from Napoli for Osimhen as a potential swap deal is being mooted. But Atletico Madrid youngster Omorodion would still be a cheaper alternative.
The Spain U21 international joined Atletico Madrid for around £6m from Granada during the 2023 summer transfer window and spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves. He had a successful season as he scored eight goals in his 35 appearances across all competitions.
Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran was linked with Chelsea earlier this summer, but they appear to have turned their attention to signing Omorodion.
Journalist Nicolo Schira claims Chelsea have already ‘offered’ the striker a long-term contract.
He tweeted: “Chelsea have offered to Samu #Omorodion a contract until 2031 with a salary of €2,5M/year + bonuses for the first season to increase until €6M/year in the last season (2030/31). He still is #Maresca’s main target as #CFC’s new striker.”
According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea ‘have had a £42m bid rejected’ by Atletico Madrid for Omorodion as the La Liga outfit are ‘holding out for at least £70m’.
The report names four potential alternatives considered by Chelsea, with two ruled out after being ‘deemed too expensive’.
‘Sith four years left on his contract the Spanish club are in a strong negotiating position.
‘Omorodion has been identified by Chelsea’s owners and recruitment team led by Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart as he fits the club’s profile of a talented youngster with huge potential. But new head coach Enzo Maresca has also welcomed the pursuit.
‘The Spanish boss has made clear that he wants an extra striker to put pressure on Chelsea’s current front-man Nicolas Jackson.
‘Chelsea have already held talks this summer with Newcastle and Aston Villa over Alexander Isak and Jhon Duran respectively. Meanwhile, Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke have been deemed too expensive.
‘Chelsea’s bid for Omorodion follows their withdrawal from negotiations with Newcastle over Isak last week, as revealed by SunSport.’