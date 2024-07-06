According to reports, Atletico Madrid have named their price for forward Samu Omorodion after Premier League giants Chelsea had a £42m ‘bid rejected’.

Chelsea are known to be in the transfer market for a new striker this summer as Nicolas Jackson could do with having a capable teammate to compete with for starts.

The Premier League outfit have been linked with Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres in recent months, but they are also considering cheaper alternatives.

It’s been claimed that Chelsea have been handed a ‘discount’ from Napoli for Osimhen as a potential swap deal is being mooted. But Atletico Madrid youngster Omorodion would still be a cheaper alternative.

The Spain U21 international joined Atletico Madrid for around £6m from Granada during the 2023 summer transfer window and spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves. He had a successful season as he scored eight goals in his 35 appearances across all competitions.

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran was linked with Chelsea earlier this summer, but they appear to have turned their attention to signing Omorodion.

Journalist Nicolo Schira claims Chelsea have already ‘offered’ the striker a long-term contract.

He tweeted: “Chelsea have offered to Samu #Omorodion a contract until 2031 with a salary of €2,5M/year + bonuses for the first season to increase until €6M/year in the last season (2030/31). He still is #Maresca’s main target as #CFC’s new striker.”

According to a report from The Sun, Chelsea ‘have had a £42m bid rejected’ by Atletico Madrid for Omorodion as the La Liga outfit are ‘holding out for at least £70m’.

The report names four potential alternatives considered by Chelsea, with two ruled out after being ‘deemed too expensive’.