Chelsea vs Everton prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday with Enzo Maresca’s side eyeing a top-five finish.

Fresh from a come-from-behind win at Craven Cottage last weekend, the Blues will be hoping for a repeat of the last time the sides met in west London.

That day saw everything go in. Nicolas Jackson remembered where the goal was, Noni Madueke was reborn as a sort-of-right-winger and cried over not taking a penalty, and Cole Palmer’s scoring record didn’t resemble Leicester City’s.

While Chelsea have their sights set on Europe, Everton will be looking forward to the end of the season. They’re not in full beach mode just yet, but the towel and sun cream are in the suitcase.

Defeat to Man City was their second in four matches since the international break. It’s hardly an implosion, but we do question their motivation to keep scrapping for points against teams with something to play for.

On the other hand, can you really trust Chelsea? The Blues have been inconsistent since Christmas and visit Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League next week.





Chelsea vs Everton prediction:

We’re pretty certain Chelsea don’t have six goals in them this time round, nor do we think they’ll record another clean sheet.

Everton’s failures to score since the international break can be attributed to meeting good teams at the wrong time.

Before drawing blanks against City and Liverpool, David Moyes’ side found the net in nine consecutive Premier League matches.

Expected goals suggest Chelsea should be roughly favoured by a 0.99 goal margin with a reasonable chance of both teams finding the net.

That’s been a common occurrence with 12 of 16 visitors to the Bridge scoring at least one goal.

Everton will fancy their chances of being the 13th team to score there, having netted in five of six away games since Moyes returned to the club.

The price on both teams to score is good enough to back, but with our sights set on a home win, we’ll back both teams to score and Chelsea to win or draw.

Chelsea team news

Question marks are hanging over Marc Guiu, Malo Gusto and third-choice goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

Mykhailo Mudryk, David Fofana, Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman are all ruled out.

None of the above were likely with Reece James, Nathaniel Chalobah, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella starting again in the defence.

Madueke, Palmer and Jackson terrorised Everton when the sides last met at Stamford Bridge. They’ll start in front of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea expected line-up

Sanchez – James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella – Fernandez, Caicedo – Madueke, Palmer, Neto – Jackson

Everton team news

Moyes could be without James Tarkowski at the weekend, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jesper Lindstrom and Orel Mangala are ruled out.

Dwight McNeil is being carefully managed after a three-month absence, playing 15 minutes across the Toffees’ last three matches.

He may remain on the bench for a while longer, so expect Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Harrison to join Abdoulaye Doucoure in attacking midfield roles.

Armando Broja has ousted Beto from the starting striker role in recent weeks, though his performances haven’t done much to justify keeping it.

Everton expected line-up

Pickford – Patterson, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko – Garner, Gueye – Harrison, Doucoure, Ndiaye – Beto

Chelsea vs Everton: How to watch and listen

Chelsea vs Everton will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate at 12:30 on Saturday, April 26. There will be full match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Chelsea vs Everton stats:

– The home team are unbeaten in 15 of 16 meetings in this fixture.

– Chelsea are unbeaten in 29 Premier League home games against Everton.

– Both teams have scored in 12 of Chelsea’s 16 Premier League home matches.

– Chelsea have lost two of 20 home matches in the past 12 months.

– Everton have failed to win seven of their previous eight Premier League matches.

– Everton are the league’s draw specialists, drawing 42% of league matches this season.