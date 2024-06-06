Chelsea eye Everton star as Sesko alternative as Maresca raids Leicester for £40m Gallagher replacement

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a possible striker target this summer, while manager Enzo Maresca is looking to raid Leicester for a new midfielder.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their squad under new boss Maresca, who has joined the club having led Leicester into the Premier League last season, replacing Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.

The club looks set to be working within a tighter budget than in the previous transfer windows under the new owners, who have forked out over £1bn in transfer fees in their two-year stint at the Stamford Bridge helm.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Chelsea?

They’ve been heavily linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, who has also caught the eye of Arsenal and Manchester United, and has already rejected two offers from Saudi Arabia for his services.

The 21-year-old has a £56m release clause, which Chelsea may be able to stretch to, but Calvert-Lewin would represent a significantly cheaper option. Mainly because he’s nowhere near as good.

The former Sheffield United striker has just a year left on his contract, which Everton are currently trying to persuade him to extend, and reports suggest Chelsea are joined by several other Premier League clubs assessing whether he’s worth a gamble this summer.

It would represent quite the shift in transfer policy for Chelsea, who have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham and would now be targeting a 27-year-old striker who doesn’t score goals. At least that last bit is on brand for Chelsea.

He won’t cost much but Chelsea desperately need to sell players this summer in any case to avoid FFP sanctions, and before June 30.

KDH for Gallagher

Antonio Conte is thought to be keen on signing Romelu Lukaku – who is available for £36m – having taken charge of Napoli, while Chelsea are also keen on finding buyers for Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and – most controversially – Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher was one of the standout performers under Pochettino last season, captaining Chelsea for the majority of the campaign, but the Blues chiefs are desperate to be rid of him in the name of pure profit.

Tottenham and Aston Villa are both keen and have been told they will need to pay £50m to sign him.

Maresca will need a replacement and reports claim he’ll raid his former club in an attempt to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The midfielder was tracked by Liverpool last season and Maresca sees the 25-year-old as a like-for-like replacement for Gallagher who can make the step up to shine for Chelsea.

It’s claimed the Foxes want £40m for their star man, who got 12 goals and 14 assists in the Championship last term.