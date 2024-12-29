Chelsea: Exits for five players to ‘come in January’ with £40m offer demanded after Maresca admission

According to reports, five Chelsea players are expected to leave the Premier League giants during the upcoming January transfer window.

Under head coach Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are massively surpassing expectations this season as they are mounting an unexpected challenge for the Premier League title.

Maresca‘s side suffered a setback on Boxing Day as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to London rivals Fulham and they will look to return to winning ways at Ipswich Town on Monday night. Ahead of this match, the Blues are seven points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Maresca’s start at Chelsea is especially impressive considering he has an oversized squad that he has needed to keep satisfied. He has done so by giving the majority of his players their fair share of minutes in the Premier League or cup competitions.

Despite this, exits were always going to be inevitable in January and Maresca recently admitted that Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka could be the first out of the door next month.

READ: Two Man Utd flops in bottom three, Van Dijk top: All 17 £70m-plus Premier League signings ranked



He said: “There are players that unfortunately didn’t play a lot with us in all the competitions like (Ben) Chilwell, like Carney (Chukwuemeka).”

“Probably they are the first [to say] that they want to leave because they train every day, because they want to play games and if they don’t play games probably they are thinking of leaving.

“Each player is a bit different situation, so we’re going to see if some of them are coming and knocking on the door to say ‘I want to leave’ or something like that. We will try to find a solution.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Michael Owen picks ‘only danger’ to Liverpool in ‘astonished’ PL title claim with five teams ruled out

👉 Chelsea ‘favour’ sister club over West Ham for forgotten £40m player frozen out by Maresca

👉 Chelsea ‘expect’ Nkunku bids as Premier League clubs line up for ‘frustrated’ star forward

A report from BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella reveals Chilwell, Chukwuemeka and three more Chelsea players are set to leave the club in January.