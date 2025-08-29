Chelsea exodus continues with Bayern Munich closing in as permanent deal sealed

Nicolas Jackson and Tyrique George are the subject of transfer interest from Bayern Munich, with Chelsea confirming the sale of Alfie Gilchrist.

Bayern Munich are circling Chelsea players on multiple fronts, with fresh talks over attacking options coinciding and a confirmed permanent exit from Stamford Bridge.

German outlet Sky report that Bayern are exploring the market for left-sided options and have identified 19-year-old Tyrique George as a candidate. The winger’s profile and potential have caught the eye, though any move is complicated by their pursuit of Nicolas Jackson.

We know Bayern are already in advanced talks over a loan for the striker, which would make another loan impossible, leaving a permanent deal for George as the only realistic path.

Roma are also pushing to take George, with reports in Italy suggesting a permanent transfer is close.

A fee of around €22m has been discussed and Chelsea are pushing for a significant sell-on clause, but the teenager is open to the move with his path to minutes blocked at Stamford Bridge.

He scored once in eight Premier League appearances last season and featured heavily in Europe as the club lifted the Conference League trophy.

Leipzig and Roma are not alone in showing interest, with two other clubs in England also keeping tabs on the forward.

Chelsea initially wanted to loan George out, but the competition in his position and demand from abroad has shifted talks firmly towards a sale, according to reports.

While George’s future remains under discussion, another Cobham graduate is already heading out of the door. Alfie Gilchrist is undergoing a medical ahead of a permanent move, with Chelsea agreeing a deal worth up to £2m including add-ons.

The 21-year-old defender was part of the so-called “bomb squad” after falling down the pecking order, despite making 17 senior appearances under Mauricio Pochettino in 2023/24.

Gilchrist impressed during a season-long loan at Sheffield United in the Championship, but injuries curtailed his progress in the second half of the campaign.

Chelsea were open to offers this summer and opted for a straight sale rather than another loan, allowing him to continue his career away from Stamford Bridge.

It is part of a wider churn at the club, with Chelsea already setting a Premier League record for money raised through sales this summer.

George could soon add to that tally if Roma or Bayern make their move, while Gilchrist’s exit underlines the steady stream of academy products departing in search of opportunity.