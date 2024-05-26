According to reports, four Chelsea players have been made available for transfer as Todd Boehly attempts to balance the books amid FFP fears.

The Premier League giants have invested over £1bn on transfers since Boehly‘s consortium completed its takeover in 2022 and they are likely to breach Profit and Sustainability rules ahead of next season.

Chelsea fire sale?

To avoid a breach, it has been suggested that Chelsea could offload several sellable assets in the coming weeks as they attempt to balance the books.

Pure profit sales are more valuable and this has fueled speculation linking England international Conor Gallagher with a move elsewhere.

Gallagher was initially expected to leave Chelsea last summer as part of a major overhaul at Stamford Bridge. He has been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur but the midfielder was an important player for Mauricio Pochettino as he captained his boyhood club for much of the 2023/24 campaign.

Pochettino has been one of Gallagher’s strongest supporters but the 24-year-old – who is due to be out of contract in 2025 – is perhaps more likely to leave following the exit of the Argentinian head coach.

According to a report from Football Insider, four Chelsea stars are ‘to be sold imminently’ as they ‘look to balance the books with financial issues looming’.

‘Conor Gallagher, 24, Trevoh Chalobah, 24, Ian Maatsen, 22, and Armando Broja, 22, will be up for sale in the transfer window. ‘Mauricio Pochettino saw Gallagher and Chalobah as key players, but following his dismissal, and with Chelsea’s financial issues, they will now listen to offers for the homegrown stars. ‘Maatsen and Broja have spent the second half of the season out on loan at Dortmund and Fulham respectively, with the former expected to remain at his loan club. Meanwhile, there is interest in Broja from elsewhere after a disappointing spell at Craven Cottage.’

Regarding potential incoming, The Sun are reporting that Chelsea are ‘ready to make a shock £20m’ move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

‘The Stamford Bridge club see Trafford as a long-term No 1 despite a bumpy start to his Premier League career at Turf Moor. ‘Newcastle fancy Trafford but sources close to the deal see Chelsea winning the race and Burnley will be happy to make a profit within 12 months.’

