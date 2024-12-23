Chelsea ‘expect’ Nkunku bids as Premier League clubs line up for ‘frustrated’ star forward

Chelsea reportedly expect a bid for Christopher Nkunku in January, with clubs in the Premier League and abroad keen to sign the ‘frustrated’ forward.

Nkunku has never managed to become a regular at Stamford Bridge. Injuries put paid to his chances of getting consistent minutes last season.

The form of Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer – who occupy the two main spots he could play – have stopped Nkunku getting more than 308 Premier League minutes and just two starts this season.

Football Insider reports Chelsea expect bids for the striker who is wanted by clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

His struggles for minutes seem to be prompting clubs to go after him, though none are named in the report. In any case, Nkunku is said to be ‘frustrated’ at his spell with the Blues.

A recent report states that he was looking for a way out in January, and his representatives were hoping to find him a move.

That report stated that his former side, Paris Saint-Germain, remained interested in landing him, after previous reports on their interest.

It is also believed that Randal Kolo Muani could make room in the PSG striker ranks, and he could potentially head to the Premier League if Nkunku goes in the other direction, with Arsenal and Manchester United keen on him.

Whether Nkunku lands at PSG, another club in Europe, or remains in the Premier League, remains to be seen.

But though Enzo Maresca stated he would not be leaving, he has hardly played the striker, and if he angles for a move, with Chelsea knowing bids are coming, it does not seem unlikely that he’s allowed to depart, at least on a loan deal.

