Chelsea are reportedly expected to try to use their Champions League game against Barcelona as a chance to discuss the signing of one of their stars.

The Blues have compiled a great squad in recent seasons. That’s why they finished fourth in the Premier League last term and are currently third this season.

They have a wealth of options in each position, though they currently have a few struggles in the midfield. Injuries to Dario Essugo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer all at the same time could leave them light in the middle.

Chelsea are expected to discuss the signing of a Barcelona midfielder soon, though.

They play Barca in the Champions League on November 25, the second game back after the current international break.

Caught Offside highlights that game as a chance for the Blues to discuss the signing of Marc Casado, who they and Arsenal have an interest in.

The report ‘expects’ that there will be plans for talks over the signing of Casado on that night from Chelsea.

It’s suggested that the Londoners could sound out Casado then and get an idea both of his availability from Barca, and his future plans.

Whether they’d be able to land him is a big question, though. With Gavi and Pedri both injured, Casado has played more often of late, starting two of Barca’s last four La Liga games.

It is suggested, though, that Pedri will be back in the mix for the Chelsea game.

The Blues expect to have their own boost for that game in midfield. Superstar Palmer has been out of action since September, when a groin problem forced him off against Manchester United.

The suggestion of late has been that he’s likely to return to the fold after the international break.

The latest information on that was that Chelsea were working hard to get Palmer back fit to face Barca. The next update is likely to be prior to the Premier League match with Burnley on November 14, when Enzo Maresca will surely be asked on Palmer’s fitness.

