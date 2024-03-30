Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board have spent over £1billion since their takeover.

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘expecting’ to be given a transfer ban after admitting to breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Todd Boehly’s consortium completes its takeover of Chelsea ahead of the 2022/23 season and they have spent over £1bn on transfers since taking control of the Premier League giants.

PSR warning

Chelsea were unable to do any transfer business in January as they are walking a financial tightrope. They are expected to breach the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules when they submit their accounts for this season.

Earlier this week, Football Insider revealed Chelsea ‘are set to be deducted more than 10 points if they breach Profit and Sustainability Rules next season’.

Regarding this story, journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “It keeps changing, but I think if the breaches are more serious than Everton’s then it’s going to be more than 10 points.

“I think that’s pretty obvious and I think that’ll be the case – but then we must see if Chelsea appeal.”

A fresh update has now been provided by Football Insider’s O’Rourke, who claims ‘senior figures at Chelsea expect the club to be hit by a transfer embargo after admitting breaches’.

Chelsea self-reported themselves after finding “potential financial irregularities” in their accounts while ex-owner Roman Abramovich was still in charge. It is noted that ‘they could face a fine, a points deduction or a transfer ban’ if they are found guilty.

“It’s a bit of a circus…”

O’Rouke has noted that Boehly is “anticipating a transfer embargo”, while he has likened the current structure at Stamford Bridge to a “circus”.

“Chelsea have held their hands up and said that there were some breaches under the previous ownership of Roman Abramovich,” O’Rourke said via Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“I think Todd Boehly has been anticipating what’s going to come for Chelsea with his spending in recent windows.

“It’s a bit of a circus at Stamford Bridge but I think he’s definitely anticipating a transfer embargo coming.”

Finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Chelsea could use their takeover to reduce a potential points deduction as it would be classed as a “mitigating factor”.

“If Chelsea are charged, it will be the club that is punished and therefore the change of ownership is irrelevant,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“Otherwise, clubs could get away with irresponsible behaviour by handing across the club to somebody else who would get a clean slate.

“It could, however, be used as mitigating factors to reduce the punishment and they also appear to have self-reported their potential breaches.

“We saw this with Birmingham City when they realised that they’d exceeded spending limits.

“As a result of that, they did get a mitigation in terms of the points deduction, which was applied to them – Chelsea’s new owners could do the same.“