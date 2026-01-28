An aerial view of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples

Two Chelsea supporters have been treated in hospital after a reported stabbing in Naples ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match against Napoli.

Chelsea face Napoli on Wednesday evening in the last round of fixtures in the league phase, with a place in the top eight on the line for Liam Rosenior’s men.

Victory would put the Premier League side straight through to the last 16 of the Champions League, avoiding a play-off in February.

Italian champions Napoli, managed by former Blues boss Antonio Conte, are surprisingly 25th in the standings, one spot outside the play-off places.

Two Chelsea fans ‘stabbed’ ahead of Napoli tie

Ahead of the fixture, it has been reported that two Chelsea fans have been ‘stabbed’ in Naples.

Chelsea posted a statement on social media late on Tuesday evening, urging ‘extreme caution’ for those in the Italian city.

“The club is aware of an incident that took place on Tuesday evening in Naples,” the Blues said on their official X account.

“Two fans are being treated in hospital, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The club would like to remind all supporters to exercise extreme caution whilst in the city and take note of the advice shared ahead of this fixture.”

READ: Napoli v Chelsea predictions: Conte to haunt Chelsea with McTominay’s help?

It has been claimed by fans on social media that the two supporters had been stabbed, but this has not been confirmed, per Telegraph Sport.

Chelsea previously warned supporters to be careful in Naples, with around 2,500 fans possessing tickets for the game.

“During Uefa competition matches, attacks on away fans have sometimes occurred in Naples,” the club said.

Fans have been advised to avoid wearing colours or emblems that could identify them as Chelsea supporters, with away supporters often finding themselves in bother when traveling for a match at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

It certainly isn’t the first time a story like this has emerged ahead of a big Champions League clash at Napoli, and it won’t be the last.

READ NEXT: Every Premier League club’s bad luck charm: Palmer, Rodri and Arsenal’s ‘nothing player’