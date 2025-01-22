Parma's Zion Suzuki is being eyed for a move to Chelsea in the future.

Chelsea is reportedly eyeing up a move for Japan’s number one Zion Suzuki to sure up their goalkeeping woes.

The 22-year-old has shone in Serie A for Parma this season and has boasted a 70% save percentage for the side who were promoted last season and currently sit in 16th.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes via GiveMeSport, Chelsea have scouted him and view him as a potential target for the future.

However, he signed a five-year deal after joining from Belgium side Sing-Truiden last summer he has been impressive and has been labelled as ‘one of the most talented’ in his position for his age.

While he has just arrived for £8.5million, the long-term deal ensures that Parma are in a strong negotiating position and the report claims that he can only leave if a £40 million valuation of the player is met, representing a strong profit for the Italian club.

He also has ranked within the higher percentiles in Serie A this season for overall touches (95th), crosses stopped (95th) throws attempted (91st) and post-shot expected goals per shot on target (91st).

Enzo Maresca defends Sanchez despite ‘error’

Speaking after Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Wolves, in which Sanchez gifted the away side an equaliser, the manager came out and defended his shot-stopper, claiming he saves the team more often than he commits errors.

“Fourth mistake leading to a goal? And how many times has he saved us? I think more than four.

“No problem. Mistakes happen to him, to the strikers, central defenders, no problem.

“Robert is doing well. It (the scrutiny) is part of our job when you make some mistakes. Robert has saved us many times. It happens, no problem.”

Will Chelsea look for a new keeper?

While Chelsea are happy to search for multiple new young stars across the team, goalkeeper links are few and far between. They signed Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal in the summer but the majority of his appearances have come in the Europa Conference League and domestic cup competitions.

He started in the win over Southampton and the defeat to Ipswich where he allegedly brought Liam Delap down in the box which looked to be a harsh decision for the summer addition.

Chelsea have invested in youth when it comes to their keepers with Djordje Petrovic, currently on loan at Strasbourg, proving to be a revelation in Ligue 1 this season – he also has experience in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino.

Then there’s the 19-year-old Mike Penders who has a contract until 2032 who is on loan at Genk and is being tipped to be a future star between the sticks.