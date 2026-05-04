‘Of course I’ll return’: Fabregas breaks silence on Chelsea next manager links

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas has admitted that he will return to the Premier League at some point amid links to the Chelsea manager’s job.

The Blues are looking for yet another manager after former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior was sacked by the Chelsea board in April.

Calum McFarlane has been given the role as interim boss until the end of the season, winning his only game in charge against Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

There have been numerous managers linked with the job at Chelsea, including Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, while Fabregas has also been touted as a potential replacement for Rosenior.

Fabregas is currently the head coach at Como, who are fifth in Serie A and still have the possibility of qualifying for the Champions League next season, with the Spaniard in no rush to leave.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder told the Daily Telegraph that “of course” he will return to the Premier League as coach one day but that he isn’t in a hurry to leave the “beautiful” project at Como.

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Fabregas said: “The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve always been very, very clear about it. I felt it as a player, I feel it as a coach, as a fan. But [José] Mourinho told me one day when I was at Chelsea ‘I still have 30 years to work’. So I could be here [Como] for 10 years, and you can still go to the Premier League in 12, 15 years.

“Football is so unpredictable, it changes in one second. One day, you are the best. The day after, you are the worst. So let’s enjoy the moment. I like to enjoy the moment. It’s beautiful what we are living here. Let’s see what the future holds.”

Fabregas admits that he doesn’t need to be a coach to help bolster his lifestyle but he does it for the “passion” of the game.

When asked if he feels responsiblity for building a team that entertains, the ex-Chelsea man added: “Yes. I coach the way that I feel. I love the game. If I coach only to get results, I will not do it. I don’t have the necessity to do it.

“I played for 20 years, my kids, my wife, they have a great life. Thank God that I played for great clubs, and I don’t know how to say but I don’t need to do it. I do it because of the passion and because I want to do it my way.

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“You know, of course, you need to adapt, depending on the group of players that you have. But, at the end of the day, you have some beliefs. I could not coach long ball, second ball. Why? Because you need to believe in what you do.

“You can win in any way, as long as you convince the players and you convince everyone that this is the right way. But I have my beliefs. If you want to play long ball, second ball, I’m sorry I’m not your guy, because I don’t feel it. So I will not be able to transmit the fire.”

Fabregas reveals his little black book

Fabregas revealed to the Daily Telegraph that he has a little black book of tips and tricks used by some of his previous managers from his playing days.

He continued: “I started the book when I was at Arsenal. Not when I was 16, but maybe when I was 22 or 23, before going to Barcelona, and then I just kept adding to it during my career.

“I referred back to it at the beginning [of being a coach] because everything was new. But now, with my experience, every time I’m more confident about what I do.

“Now, I’ve dealt with a lot of situations that I feel more comfortable with. If I’m unsure about something, I could sneak a look and pick a little bit of it, but not so often now.

“The biggest chapters are probably about Arsene, because everything was new, and Conte, because, for me, he was a big shock. Everything was different.”