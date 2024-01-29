Chelsea ‘failed’ to sign Tottenham target for one key reason before Prem rivals ‘secured £25m deal’

According to reports, Chelsea were ‘interested’ in Tottenham Hotspur target Antonio Nusa before Brentford won the race to sign the 18-year-old.

Nusa has been heavily linked with several Premier League clubs over the past couple of months. He has been enjoying a breakout season with Clubb Brugge as he has grabbed three goals and two assists in his 16 Belgian Pro League appearances.

The teenage winger initially looked likely to sign for Tottenham as they made him a priority target after they acquired Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

But it was confirmed over the weekend that the Spurs target has an agreement in place to sign for Premier League rivals Brentford.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein noted in his transfer column on Monday that Brentford are ‘working to finalise’ a deal for Nusa. He explained.

‘Brentford have reached an agreement with Club Bruges to sign coveted winger Antonio Nusa. They are now working to finalise the 18-year-old’s proposed transfer, but at this stage, it is not done. ‘Until the ink is dry, nothing counts — especially when Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been pushing. Newcastle are admirers but already have two left-wingers and Liverpool like him but cannot do anything until there is clarity over their new manager and sporting director.’

Football Transfers are reporting that Chelsea ‘failed’ to land Nusa despite them ‘wanting to sign him this month’.

It is noted that Brentford have ‘secured a £25m deal’. Chelsea were ‘interested’ but were ‘unable to make a decisive move for the player, though, because of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) implications that a deal would bring’.

The report added: ‘Chelsea have long been linked with Nusa. During the summer transfer window, they had a Deadline Day move worth €27m knocked back over the player.’

Fabrizio Romano meanwhile confirmed on Monday morning that Spurs “were never really close” to signing Nusa.

“Despite interest from Chelsea back in the summer, and more recently from Tottenham, Antonio Nusa to Brentford is almost agreed.

“A deal is in place over a €30m package. The player has also given the green light to the move, which will see him stay at Club Brugge until the end of the season and then join Brentford in June.

“Tottenham were also in talks over Nusa for a long time but the truth is they were never really close to getting it done.

“Brentford now have a verbal agreement in place and they hope to get it signed very soon, but in any case the deal is valid from July as Nusa wants to complete the move in the summer and not now.”