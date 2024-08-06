The future of Conor Gallagher and Samu Omorodion depends on Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion could stay at their clubs if Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez fails to agree terms with the La Liga side.

Man City have reportedly agreed to sell World Cup winner Alvarez to Atletico for a club-record £64million.

The 24-year-old joined the Cityzens for a measly £14m in January 2022 and is poised to become the biggest sale in the club’s history.

He has impressed since moving to England, scoring 36 and providing 18 assists while helping Pep Guardiola’s side win the Champions League, two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, while becoming a crucial player for Argentina.

Such is the ridiculous quality at the Etihad, City will not miss a beat following the sale of Alvarez and might not even delve into the transfer market to sign a replacement.

There might be an agreement between the Premier League champions and Atletico, but there is not one between the Spanish giants and Alvarez.

Romano: Gallagher to Atletico, Omorodion ‘could collapse’ over Alvarez talks

This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claimed on Tuesday evening that talks are currently ongoing.

Speaking on his streaming channel, the Italian journalist revealed that transfers involving Chelsea’s Gallagher and Atletico’s Omorodion “could collapse” if Alvarez does not agree contract terms with Diego Simeone’s side.

Gallagher has reportedly agreed to join Atletico for £34m, with Omorodion going in the opposite direction for a similar fee.

“Everything depends on Julian Alvarez,” Romano said. “The Conor Gallagher deal, the Samu Omorodion deal to Chelsea are almost done but depending on what happens with Julian Alvarez.

“There is still no agreement between Julian Alvarez and Atletico Madrid on the contract. Negotiations are still ongoing…but the crucial part is, Julian Alvarez has to accept the contract from Atletico Madrid otherwise Omorodion deal to Chelsea and Conor Gallagher deal to Atletico Madrid could collapse. Everything is in the same domino.

“There is still no green light from Alvarez. There is still no agreement. The proposal from Atletico to Julian Alvarez is still not what he expected, so now it is on Atletico.

“Paris Saint-Germain’s contract proposal to Alvarez in terms of salary – already weeks ago – was way better than the proposal made by Atletico Madrid now.

“Alvarez is the crucial part of the story. This is why Gallagher is still not traveling; Gallagher – despite a flight being booked for him today – will only travel when he has the green light from Atletico or Julian Alvarez.”

Romano then added on social media that PSG’s offer to Alvarez was worth €10m (£8.6m) per year.

Interestingly, this is believed to be worth double what Atletico have put on the table, though they are at least offering him more money than he currently earns in Manchester.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who adds that ‘the difference between what Atleti is offering and what Julián Alvarez is asking for is just under five million’. Euros, presumably.

There is also no agreement on contract length, with Chelsea anxiously waiting to see if they can sell Gallagher and sign Omorodion.

