Brighton’s head of recruitment Sam Jewell has resigned from his role after accepting an offer to join Chelsea, the Seagulls have confirmed.

It was reported last week that Chelsea want to appoint Jewell ‘amid fears’ he would join Manchester United-bound director Dan Ashworth at Old Trafford.

Ashworth’s move from Newcastle United to the Red Devils is already having a domino effect on the Premier League with Jewell agreeing to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are reportedly looking at Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes as a replacement for Ashworth.

A report from David Ornstein says that Jewell will join Chelsea in November after serving his notice period on the south coast.

Ornstein’s report was quickly followed up by a statement from Brighton.

‘Sam Jewell has accepted a new position at Chelsea FC,’ the club statement read.

‘Sam has now commenced a period of gardening leave. We thank him for his long service to our club.

‘With immediate effect, Mike Cave, assistant technical director, supported by George Holmes, scouting and intelligence manager, will assume Sam’s responsibilities.’

Mediawatch: Why Dan Ashworth won’t be missed by Newcastle United actually

Jewell – who turned down Rangers last October – will follow the man he replaced at the Amex, Paul Winstanley, 16 months after he was snapped up by Chelsea.

Ornstein says Jewell is taking on ‘a senior global role across Chelsea’s owners’ multi-club model’ and will report to co-sporting directors Winstanley – who he previously worked under – and Laurence Stewart after ‘resigning’.

Chelsea have taken lots of people from Brighton since Todd Boehly’s takeover in 2022.

Players Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez have all swapped the south coast for London.

Jewell will be the 11th person to join Chelsea from Brighton in the last two years, with Graham Potter’s move as manager in September 2022 opening the floodgates.

The son of former Premier League manager Paul Jewell helped Brighton sign Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister during his time at the club.

Read next: Is ‘weird dynamic’ with ‘salty’ Newcastle boss Howe a contributing factor in Ashworth’s defection to Man Utd?