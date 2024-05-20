Rio Ferdinand reveals ‘what he’s hearing’ about Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea future

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heard that Mauricio Pochettino will leave Chelsea in the summer despite their recent good form.

Pochettino boosted his chances of remaining in the job at Stamford Bridge next season with their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on the final day securing a place in Europe next season.

It had looked for much of the campaign that Pochettino had barely improved the side from their 12th-placed finish last term – but five wins and a draw in their last six Premier League matches have catapulted them to sixth.

Despite that, there are still mumblings that Pochettino might not be at Chelsea next season and former Man Utd defender Ferdinand insists he’s “hearing” that the Blues hierarchy might choose to sack the Argentinian.

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I reckon there will be a managerial merry-go-round. And from what I’m hearing about Pochettino, I’m not sure he’s going to be there at Chelsea.

“The mutterings I’m hearing coming out, I don’t know if it’s going to end well there.”

When put to him that Pochettino has now won over the Chelsea fans and should be backed, Ferdinand continued: “But I don’t think it’s in their hands.

“It’s the hierarchy and I think there could be a decision being made between those guys. I don’t think he’ll be there, if I was a betting man.”

Pochettino insists he’s not sure what his future holds after having a dinner with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly on Friday night.

When asked about his future after their victory over Bournemouth, Pochettino replied: “I don’t know if that is going to happen or not. I don’t have any idea about this.

“All I can tell you is on Friday night, Todd invited me for a dinner and it was a very nice dinner together. But I don’t know about the rumours about the review.

“My staff tomorrow are flying for their holidays. I am going to stay in London for a few more days. My phone is going to be on.”

Still, he hinted that the meal he shared with Boehly on Friday was broadly positive.

“If I invite you alone, and you and me have a dinner, it’s not for a bad thing. If I need to tell you something, I call to go for a coffee, not for a dinner.”

