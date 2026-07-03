Enzo Fernandez has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is now attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City after Fabrizio Romano revealed there has been “zero contacts” with the Blues from Real Madrid.

The Blues ended the season in disappointing form to finish tenth in the Premier League with Chelsea sacking Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior both being sacked during the campaign.

Chelsea are now under new management with Liverpool and Real Madrid legend Xabi Alonso in charge but the Blues are facing a battle to keep some of their best players.

A lack of any European football has already seen Marc Cucurella leave for Real Madrid this summer and there are rumours that former team-mate Fernandez will follow suit.

There have previously been claims that Real Madrid are preparing a huge offer for Fernandez but Romano has revealed that there have been “zero contacts” between Chelsea and the La Liga giants over a deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s important to mention the comments from Javier Pastore, the agent of Enzo Fernandez. Javier Pastore has spoken in several interviews about Enzo Fernandez and suggested there is a possibility that the player could explore a move away from Chelsea. He also mentioned interest from Real Madrid.

READ: Fabrizio Romano reveals Man City decision on £75m Chelsea raid after Enzo Maresca gets involved

“However, from what I’m told, Real Madrid currently consider Enzo Fernández to be just one of five midfield options. That is the first point.

“The second point is that there have been zero contacts with Chelsea so far. Club-to-club discussions have not even started. So forget about any fast-track deal because negotiations between the clubs have not begun.

“The third point is that everything depends on departures. For Real Madrid to sign a new midfielder, whether it is Enzo or one of the other options they are considering, a player first has to leave.

READ: Fernandez agent admits Chelsea star is looking ‘to leave’ after Real Madrid ‘first official bid’ claim

“Let’s see who that will be because Dani Ceballos has already left and Nico Paz has departed. But the key decision will involve players who remain part of the first-team rotation. Only after that will Real Madrid decide which midfielder they want to pursue.”

Arsenal, Man City enter the race for Fernandez

Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari insists that Real Madrid have got to make a ‘sacrifice’ in order to sign Fernandez and that Premier League sides Arsenal and Man City have now entered the race to sign the Argentina international.

Longari wrote on X: ‘The Enzo Fernandez topic remains open as he pushes to leave Chelsea. Real Madrid is the first option, but they must make a sacrifice to present an offer to the Blues. Exc In the Premier League, Manchester City and Arsenal are gathering information on the Argentine.’

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