Chelsea star ‘fed up’ of PL club and rain in London as he ‘offers’ himself to dream club Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has ‘offered’ himself to Real Madrid with the Argentinian ‘fed up’ of life at the Premier League club, according to reports.

The Blues spent a British-record transfer fee of £106.8m to bring Fernandez to Stamford Bridge from Portuguese giants Benfica in January 2023.

Chelsea were persuaded to spend the huge sum after seeing him pick up the Young Player of the Tournament award at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which Argentina won.

It took some time for Fernandez to get up to speed in the Premier League but he is now one of Chelsea’s best players under new manager Liam Rosenior.

The Argentina international has scored an impressive 11 goals from midfield in his 35 appearances in all competitions this term for the west London outfit.

But Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda insists that Fernandez is getting “fed up” with Chelsea, London and the rain in England and has offered himself to Real Madrid.

READ: Jacquet joins £3.6m pair as future Liverpool players with Chelsea consoled by five pre-arranged transfers

Inda stated on El Chiringuito (via Defensa Central): “A great player has been offered to Real Madrid who would be a great fit for them. He was the best young player at the Qatar World Cup and is a close friend of a Real Madrid player. We’re talking about Enzo Fernandez , who is close to Mastantuono.

“He’s fed up with Chelsea and the city of London. For an Argentinian, a place with so much rain isn’t very appealing. His dream is to play for Real Madrid someday.”

OK Diario, who Inda works for, claim that Cheslea are ‘seeking €140 million’ if they are to sell Fernandez in the summer with swap deals previously mooted.

New Chelsea head coach Rosenior is facing a battle to keep some of his best players with rumours over the last week that Cole Palmer could also be ‘unsettled’.

READ: January Transfer Deadline Day as it happened – recap the day with Football365…

Rosenior completely dismissed claims that Palmer could move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window in order to be nearer his family and friends in Wythenshawe.

And Rosenior also beat off questions about Fernandez with the Chelsea boss hoping that the Argentina international remains at the Premier League club in the long term.

Rosenior told reporters when asked about the Fernandez rumours: “It means nothing to me. When you’re a world-class player, there’s always going to be speculation that you can’t control.

“He’s a Chelsea player. He’s very important to me. I think we’re going to have a really good, hopefully winning relationship in the short term and the long term.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal v Chelsea predictions: Gyokeres to book Arsenal’s place in the EFL Cup final