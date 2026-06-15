Chelsea star ‘keen to join’ Cucurella at Real Madrid as Romano reveals agreed fee

Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella have both been angling for a move away from Chelsea.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is ‘keen to join’ Marc Cucurella at Real Madrid this summer, according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Both Cucurella and Fernandez had been flirting with potential moves to Real Madrid in recent months with comments during international breaks.

And now the La Liga side are set to announce the signing of Cucurella after a agreeing a deal worth €6om for the Chelsea left-back, who was one of the club’s best performers last season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday evening that Cucurella, Chelsea and Real Madrid had all struck a ‘verbal agreement’ to complete the deal.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid reach verbal agreement to sign Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, HERE WE GO! Verbal agreement in place between all parties, player too — he’s the left back wanted by Mourinho. Details to follow. Cucurella leaves #CFC and joins Madrid after World Cup.’

Before adding on Monday morning: ‘Official statement scheduled today for Marc Cucurella, new Real Madrid player on a contract until June 2032. Six year deal, €55m plus €5m add-ons to Chelsea.’

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Fernandez has perhaps been linked more heavily with a move to Real Madrid and, unsurpisingly, former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has revealed that the Argentina international is pushing for a move too.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Enzo Fernandez is keen to join Marc Cucurella at Real Madrid, and has made no secret of wanting to leave Chelsea. Chelsea’s asking price remains £120m, as revealed last month. Club calm about the situation, but will sell at the right price. Real Madrid are currently deciding on the type of midfield profile they want. Mateus Fernandes and Rodri two other names discussed.’

Fernandes was punished by Chelsea following the final international break of the summer after he answered “I don’t know” about whether he would be at Stamford Bridge next season before admitting: “I really like Madrid – it’s similar to Buenos Aires.”

Chelsea “in no rush” to sell Fernandez

And Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke brought a similar update to Jacobs with Chelsea “in no rush” to sell the former Benfica midfielder.

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O’Rourke said: “If Fernandez is to leave Chelsea, it’ll probably be to somewhere else (other than Man City).

“There’s been talk of Real Madrid being admirers of him as well. But again, as I said, Chelsea are in no rush to lose him.

“They’re hoping that this £120m price tag they’ve put on his head will maybe scare off a few clubs, and I’m sure Xabi Alonso will be looking to keep hold of Fernandez and build his team around the Argentine international.”

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