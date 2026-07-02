The agent of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has admitted that the Argentina international is looking at leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues have already lost one of their best players to Real Madrid with Marc Cucurella sealing a £51.8m deal move to the Bernabeu last month.

It has been widely reported that Real Madrid are also interested in taking Cucurella’s former Chelsea team-mate, Fernandez, to Spain too with the Argentina international previously hinting at a potential move.

Chelsea punished Fernandez last season for comments about a potential move to Real Madrid during the final international break of the campaign.

And last month Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has revealed that a ‘verbal agreement’ has been struck between Chelsea and Fernandez ahead of a potential summer move.

Longari wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid has a verbal agreement with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez for a 5-year contract. #CFC doesn’t want to let the Argentine go, but the midfielder will push for the transfer to happen. A first contact between clubs is expected soon. The valuation will be at least 120M.’

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Another Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira also recently insisted that Real Madrid are preparing a ‘first official bid’ for Fernandez as they look to tie up a deal this sumemr.

He said on X: ‘Excl. – #RealMadrid are ready to submit to #Chelsea a first official bid to try to sign #EnzoFernandez, who has already an agreement in principle with Real Madrid for a contract until 2032.’

Fernandez’s agent: ‘We’re looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea

And now Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, insists that the Argentina international is “looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea” amid interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

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Pastore admitted during an interview with Marca: “Today the player is calmly focused on the national team, he’s playing in a World Cup, he’s very close to advancing to the round of 16.

“He’s only thinking about that and we’re looking at possibilities for him to leave Chelsea, but there’s nothing firm or confirmed with any club.”

When Pastore was asked specifically about interest from Real Madrid, he replied: “He has many friends there, and he’s very good friends with Julian Alvarez, and in the end, they spend all their free time together there. And I’m also living in Madrid.

“Every time he travelled, it was to see me and to sort out work matters, but besides that: who doesn’t love Madrid? I didn’t even play in Madrid… I even live there.”

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