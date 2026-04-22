Tim Sherwood has hit out at Enzo Fernandez for his “show” at the end of the defeat to Brighton as he performed in front of the Chelsea supporters.

The Blues were leapfrogged in the Premier League table by Brighton on Tuesday with goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck securing a 3-0 win for the hosts.

Chelsea now look likely to miss out on Champions League qualification as they dropped down to seventh in the Premier League table with fifth-placed Liverpool seven points ahead of them.

Liam Rosenior’s side have been missing Fernandez in recent games after his comments about a potential move to Real Madrid left him in trouble with Chelsea.

Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, insisted at the time that the Argentina international had not taken the punishment well after only mentioning Madrid, the city.

Pastore said: “Enzo didn’t understand the situation. When the coach told him, he accepted it because he’s a highly professional guy who’s always fully committed wherever he is and respects decisions.

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“But we don’t understand the punishment because he doesn’t mention any club or say he wants to leave Chelsea, far from it.

“He only mentions Madrid, the city, because he was asked which European city he’d like to live in one day.

“He said Madrid because of the language, because it’s similar to Buenos Aires and because it’s logical – it’s only natural for an Argentine to say that – and also because of the culture and the weather. But at no point does he say he wants to leave Chelsea or London.”

Chelsea midfielder ‘wanted to make a show’ – Sherwood

Fernandez and his agent apologised for his comments over the international break and the Chelsea midfielder started on Tuesday night against Brighton.

However, Sherwood criticised Fernandez for his reaction towards the Chelsea fans after the final whistle as he stood in front of the away end and shrugged with his arms out.

Sherwood said on Sky Sports: “He wanted to make a show, this is not someone who I wanted to see with an armband on.

“He wants to leave the club. He stuck his chest out, he stood there, he made a stand, mate, make a stand when the game is on, do something about it, lead your players, you’re an individual who plays for himself.

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“He’s probably there talking to the coaching staff trying to blame everyone else around him, that ain’t what leaders do, they galvanise their teammates, they make sure they’re organised, he has to know when he’s on that pitch what Liam Rosenior wants, and he has to try and implement it on the pitch for his manager.

“They are not playing for their manager. Whether it’s him, Pochettino, Potter, Enzo Maresca, they throw them all under the bus. The players need to look at themselves but the club needs to change, you are not going to shift the mindset of these Chelsea fans.

“Cucurella was poor tonight, Gusto was poor, the centre-backs are not good enough, whether it’s Fofana, Hato or Chalobah, they’re not good enough, the goalkeeper is not good enough. They need experienced players, no only in age but who have played a lot of games and know the Premier League, I want to see leaders on that team like the Chelsea of old.

“This is not Chelsea Football Club, it’s nothing like I recognise from a Chelsea Football Club… terrible.”

Fernandez’s latest controversy came hot on the heels of reports earlier this week that suggested Jurgen Klopp has ordered Real Madrid to sign Fernandez as one of five signings if he takes over at the Bernabeu.

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