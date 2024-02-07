Chelsea star’s transfer ‘wish’ revealed as agent quashes rumour with Pochettino ‘happy’ with form

Enzo Fernandez’s agent Uriel Perez has quashed talk that the Chelsea midfielder wants to leave the Premier League club this summer.

The Blues paid a British record €121million to sign the Argentine World Cup winner from Benfica last January.

He has not been poor since moving to England but he has not justified his mammoth price tag, especially given Chelsea’s woeful form over the last year.

Chelsea were 13th in the 2023 Premier League table, meaning they were only better than four clubs who were not promoted or relegated last May.

It is an astounding run of form from a club that has spent over £1billion in the last 18 months, which helped them top the 2023 summer transfer window Premier League net spend table at a canter.

Fernandez is hardly to blame for Chelsea’s results in 2023 but he has also not set the world alight with his performances at Stamford Bridge.

And amidst Mauricio Pochettino’s struggles, it has been reported that the 23-year-old wants to leave the club at the end of the season.

This was said by Football Transfers on Tuesday evening, claiming ‘Fernandez’s agents, including his long-time representative Uriel Perez, have begun talks with various clubs to explore potential opportunities for the talented midfielder’.

Perez came out on Monday and said this is a load of rubbish, with the Argentine international eager to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

“The player doesn’t intend to leave,” Fernandez’s agent told Diario AS. “The leaders were very clear about this project.

“It’s a plan that was going to be difficult at the beginning because new and young players were going to arrive, but when the team fit the pieces well, Chelsea were going to move forward.

“Enzo Fernandez’s desire is to be in the team and succeed. We don’t meet with any club or try to talk to any club. We know what the player’s wish is.

“Obviously he would like the club to be in another position, but that will be achieved with hard work.”

The report from the Spanish newspaper adds that Chelsea ‘have always been happy’ with Fernandez’s contribution since joining from Benfica last year.

