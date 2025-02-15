Chelsea have been urged to “find a way” to “get rid” of Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, who has been labelled a “weak little boy”.

Sancho joined Chelsea during last summer’s transfer window as he left Premier League rivals Man Utd on loan with an obligation to buy.

The England international failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd after joining from Borussia Dortmund for around £73m in 2021.

The winger butted heads with former United boss Erik ten Hag. He was banished from the first team last season before returning to the fold at the end of his loan stint at Dortmund.

Sancho featured heavily for Man Utd during pre-season, but the Premier League giants sanctioned his exit after Chelsea moved to sign him towards the end of last year’s summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a strong start to this season but his form has dipped in recent months and has received backlash from Chelsea supporters.

Despite this, Sancho has ‘burnt bridges’ at Man Utd after posting a message to Marcus Rashford after his debut for Aston Villa.

Former United defender Paul Parker has hit out at Sancho, claiming Chelsea “must regret having to buy him” this summer.

“Jadon Sancho reminds me of a weak little boy who is using someone else to air his grievances,” Parker said.

“I hope Rashford is smart enough to stay out of it. Even his PR team should know better than to let him get involved in this nonsense.

“Sancho is trying to shift focus away from himself, but in reality, he should be looking in the mirror.

“It was the wrong timing. Is he still trying to align himself with Rashford? Because Rashford would be foolish to go down that path.

“Sancho has been ridiculed by Chelsea fans. He should be focused on improving his game instead of alienating himself further.”

“Chelsea must be regretting the fact that they have to buy him. They’ll probably be begging United to find a way out of the deal.

“Chelsea will be looking to get rid of him as soon as possible. Finding a club willing to take him will be a challenge.

“He’s brought this upon himself. I hope Rashford realises that Sancho is trying to drag him into unnecessary problems and tells him to stop. He needs to take a long, hard look at himself.

“At first, I thought he had personal issues with his managers. But they all had the same opinion of him – they didn’t play him. Now, he’s trying to make the club the villain instead.”