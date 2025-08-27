According to reports, Chelsea have decided whether to “sanction” Nicolas Jackson’s proposed move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Blues are third in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they are keen to make more signings before this window closes amid interest in Xavi Simons, Alejandro Garnacho and Fermin Lopez.

However, it has been reported that Chelsea need exits to fund these deals, with Jackson among the players who could move elsewhere in the coming days.

Jackson has great potential, but his temperament has been questioned as he’s dropped behind Joao Pedro and Liam Delap in the pecking order at the start of this campaign.

This means Chelsea are open to his exit, with reports suggesting he could cost as much as £80m in this window.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been linked with Jackson, but Bayern Munich have also monitored his situation, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that “talks” have been held with Chelsea “today”.

“FC Bayern are again today in direct club to club talks with Chelsea for Nico Jackson,” Romano revealed on X.

“Discussions about formula of the deal as #CFC has one international loan spot left and it has to include an obligation to buy.

“Nothing done so far player/club side; but Bayern keep insisting.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has reiterated that Chelsea would let Jackson leave on loan with an obligation to buy, but they want a “£10m loan fee” for the forward.

Jacobs said on X: “Chelsea are prepared to sanction a loan with obligation for Nico Jackson if a permanent transfer can’t be agreed.

“Clubs currently told a £10m loan fee is required. Bayern remain in talks.”

Regarding the aforementioned potential incomings, Romano has backed one player to end this window as a “Chelsea player”.

“Chelsea keep working for Xavi Simons, I can guarantee that. They are in contact with people in charge of the deal,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.



“Garnacho is going to Chelsea. I maintain my position. We just wait for the formal steps. But he’ll be a Chelsea player in my opinion. So they’re not working on Fermin as a negotiation.

“Meanwhile, there’s no green light for Julio Enciso because of the medical. It’s not 100% collapsed yet from what I’m hearing but still not final approval.”

Regarding Fermin Lopez, he claimed: “Chelsea spoke to the player’s agents on Tuesday. There was direct contacts to ask about the situation and understand the contract details.

“I can tell you that Barcelona sources are denying any bid. Barcelona guarantee that they don’t have any official bid from Chelsea, any formal proposal, any email, this or that.

“There is no club-to-club contact as of now. We’re in the final days [of the window], so this is not going to be a matter of weeks or months; obviously, it’s a matter of hours and days, so this could change any moment.”