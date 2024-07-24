According to reports, Chelsea have submitted their ‘first bid’ as they attempt to sign Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen this summer.

Chelsea have already invested heavily this summer following the appointment of head coach Enzo Maresca, with around £75m spent on new signings. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu are among their most notable recruits.

The addition of a new striker and winger will be among their priorities for the rest of the window, but they are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper.

This comes after Robert Sanchez endured a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge following his move from Premier League rivals Brighton.

Chelsea have been linked with several potential targets, but they have now made a bid for Jorgensen.

READ: Predicting ten 2024 Premier League signings based on summer 2023 success stories



The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at Villarreal and made 29 appearances for the La Liga outfit during his breakout season in 2023/24.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea have “sent their first bid” to Villarreal and Jorgensen is “keen” on the move.

Romano said: “Chelsea send first bid in the region of €20m to Villarreal for Filip Jorgensen!

“It follows talks on player side as revealed earlier this week; he’s on the list as potential new GK for Maresca. Jorgensen, keen on the move.”

This news emerged after Sanchez proclaimed that he is ready to be Maresca’s number-one goalkeeper this season.

“I am training hard to get that position. I’ll get some minutes and we’ll go from there,” Sanchez said.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘intent’ on defender transfer with Chelsea star ‘forced’ out ‘against will’ targeted

👉 Aston Villa told Emery favourite would ‘bite your arm off’ to join Chelsea this summer

👉 Saudi Arabia transfers: Every completed deal, rumour, snub, exit as Moussa Diaby nears Al Ittihad

“I always think playing with my feet is my game. I feel really comfortable with what [Maresca] wants. He has explained what he wants from me and I’ve been doing it in training, and it’s looking really good at the moment.

“I know what I can bring to the team. I am positive. It’s a totally different [style]. The goalkeeper here needs to ‘have a pair’ and show a bit of personality. I think I am the right guy for that. Right now, I’m feeling really confident in training. It’s looking good.

“[It’s about] just being a bit different to what a normal goalkeeper is like, you need to have a bit of arrogance, hold the ball, show a bit, and like I said ‘have a pair’ and show a bit of quality.”

As for Dewsbury-Hall, Peter Crouch thinks he could return to his former club if his move to Chelsea does not work out.

“Towards the end of last season, Enzo Fernandez got much better, and I think we’ll see more of Enzo and [Moises] Caicedo next year,” Crouch said.

“Now they’ve got a season under their belt, I think they’ll improve. At the moment, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be squad player.

“But when someone like Chelsea come in for you, you must give it a go. You can always go back to a team [like Leicester] but you’ve got to try your luck at these clubs.

“I did that when I went to Liverpool, and it was the best thing I ever did.”