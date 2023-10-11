Chelsea flop ready to push for 2024 exit as Ancelotti takes shine to ‘formidable’ star

Kepa Arrizabalaga is hoping that his loan move to Real Madrid will be made permanent next year as the Chelsea loanee has been discussing his future.

Chelsea splashed £71.6million on the Spanish goalkeeper back in 2018, but he ultimately struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

After racking up 163 appearances for Chelsea, Kepa departed this summer to join Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal.

The Spanish giants snapped Kepa up after Thibaut Courtois sustained an ACL injury which is set to keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.

When asked about his future, Kepa told Juanfe Sanz of El Chiringuito TV that he would like to stay at Real Madrid.

“Of course, I’d love to stay at Real Madrid in the future. Who doesn’t want to stay at this club?” Kepa explained. “I’m very, very happy here”.

The 29-year-old has started in seven league matches so far and has kept four clean sheets. He also boasts a respectable save percentage of 76.2%.

It remains to be seen whether or not Real Madrid will want to sign Kepa on a permanent basis, but they will probably be able to get him for a cut price.

His deal with Chelsea expires in 2025 so he will only have one year left on his contract in London once his loan spell in Spain is up.

Chelsea will likely be happy to cash in on the Spanish shot-stopper as he doesn’t seem to be part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for the future.

“The loan move to Madrid was very quick,” Kepa said during a separate interview with AS.

“Everything was closed in a few hours, with just two phone calls. I had spent five seasons at a big club, Chelsea, and I thought a change could be good for me.

“It’s true that there was the Bayern [Munich] option… but Real Madrid called and I didn’t think about it. If there were other opportunities before it doesn’t matter, what matters is that it became a reality last summer.”

The Spanish goalkeeper was caught out on a couple of occasions against Napoli in the Champions League as he struggled to deal with balls into the box.

Carlo Ancelotti has recognised these weaknesses, but described the goalkeeper as ‘formidable’ after claiming ‘nobody is perfect’.

“He is formidable between the sticks, he has made two great saves, he suffers a little in the air, it is normal, he is not two meters tall,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“Nobody is perfect. I could say that I am very handsome and perfect, but no one is perfect, neither are you.”

