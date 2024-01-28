Chelsea forced into huge sale to benefit Tottenham and ‘open the door’ for January signing

Chelsea will reportedly be forced to ‘sell a big-name star’ to fund business this month, and the sale of Tottenham target Conor Gallagher ‘for a sensational fee’ would ‘open the door’ to signings before the window closes.

At different times this month it both has and then hasn’t looked likely that Gallagher would leave Stamford Bridge. It was initially reported that Chelsea would let him go, likely to receive the pure profit due to him being an academy-grown player.

However, they then decided he was not for sale, as he wanted to stay and Mauricio Pochettino also wanted to keep him. That dented Spurs’ hopes of landing him, with Ange Postecoglou a big fan of the midfielder.

However, it was recently reported that Tottenham will make a ‘last-gasp bid’ for the midfielder, with the Blues wanting £80million in order to let him go.

And they seem willing to let him go in order to fund some new transfers. Indeed, according to Football Insider, they want to bring in some new talent before the window closes, but will be forced to sell a ‘big-name star’.

The report makes reference to the £80million they want for Gallagher, and states that selling him ‘for a sensational fee’ such as that would ‘open the door’ to the signings they want.

As such, if Spurs can afford to splash out £80million, or at least somewhere near that, they might be able to land their top target.

It’s not clear whether they will be able to, though, having already spent £26million on Radu Dragusin in January to tighten the purse strings.

It’s also unclear who Chelsea will go for if they are able to bring in the sort of money they want. They’ve been linked with a number of players of late, with Newcastle striker Callum Wilson one of them, along with Karim Benzema.

Neither of those players are likely to command massive transfer fees, but if the club were to bring in a number of players at once then they are likely to need a decent amount of cash.

A few players coming through the door at once is not unlikely, given how many men have walked through the door at Stamford Bridge in the last few transfer windows.

